Letter: ‘Feverish debate within Sinn Féin’ about accepting invitation to Trump’s St Patrick’s Day

First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly with US President Joe Biden at the White House

Donald Trump has shown that he has absolutely no respect for the current world order, international law, diplomatic convention or human rights.

He is a complete narcissist who feels that he can bully the rest of the world and force it into submitting to his will.

He has condoned and encouraged the genocide by Israel of the Palestinian people and feels that he can just take over Palestinian territory on behalf of the US.

He has sanctioned members of the International Criminal Court for issuing an arrest warrant against the war criminal Netanyahu.

In short he is nothing more than an authoritarian despot and tyrant.

It has been disheartening to see some sovereign countries cringe in awe of him and some DUP members appear to be gloating in their belief that the Free State is trembling with fear.

It is in this political maelstrom where there is feverish debate within Sinn Féin whether to accept an invitation to Trump’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations and, if so, when to announce it, taking account of the likely impact on its support base.

On the right of the party, regardless of the moral argument, there are those arguing that the party should not fear accepting it, as the support base will remain loyal regardless. Take the example of hand-shaking with two different British monarchs and the participation in the Armistice Day commemoration in Belfast.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured at the Cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast City Hall during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Any decision to attend, they argue, should not be announced until the last minute, thereby diminishing any negative response.

On the other side you, have those arguing that Sinn Féin should take a principled stance and not be seen collaborating with someone who wants to permanently displace Palestinians from their own land and who has absolutely no compassion for the genocide of innocent women and children there.

How would that square with the party’s stance on violence against women and girls here? Does the party just pay lip service to such ideals?

The party is already under pressure from its support base due to the fact that after being back up and running for the last year, the Stormont institutions appear to be little more effective that when the institutions were down.

Seán O’Fiach, Belfast BT11