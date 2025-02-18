Letter: ‘A lot of people in the Republic do not like people from Northern Ireland’

Shoppers on Grafton Street in Dublin. Are people in the Republic prepared to make the concessions needed to get a united Ireland?

Columnist Brian Feeney is annoyed with the Irish government for not pushing the united Ireland agenda.

Mr Feeney’s continual insults and lack of respect for our recent taoiseach, Simon Harris, exemplifies why the Irish people do not want a united Ireland. The sad reality is that a lot of people in the Republic do not like people from Northern Ireland – unionists as well as nationalists.

Irish people feel a united Ireland would dilute their votes. It would mean our traditional parties, FF, FG and Labour, would lose power and Sinn Féin would have a permanent majority in our parliament. We are also afraid the left-wing ideas of Sinn Féin and the SDLP would damage our prosperity with high taxes.

I believe the Irish people are not prepared to make the concessions needed to get a united Ireland.

Jack Sinnott, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin