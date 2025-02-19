The death of the courageous campaigner Tracey Devine, as major attention focuses on the harrowing evidence heard daily during the Omagh bomb inquiry, was poignant in every respect.

Mrs Devine, whose 20-month-old daughter, Breda, was one of the youngest victims of the 1998 carnage, died at the weekend, and was buried yesterday in Aughabrack, Co Tyrone.

Many tributes have been paid to her, with Kevin Skelton, whose wife, Philomena, was one of the 29 fatalities in the explosion, including a woman pregnant with twins, saying that he never heard her voice anger towards those who murdered her daughter.

Mr Skelton said: “She was a credit to her family and someone who carried her immense grief with dignity.”

Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aiden, was also killed in the outrage, described Mrs Devine and her husband, Paul, as quiet and polite individuals, saying: “Tracey was especially dignified and gracious. Nobody should have to suffer what those parents went through.”

Her death came only days after her brother Garry McGillion gave a moving testimony to the Omagh hearing about the events that have haunted him “every day for the past 26 years”.

On Wednesday of last week, Mr McGallion testified that, on the day of the attack he was in the Co Tyrone town with his sister, his infant niece and his then fiancé Donna-Marie Keys preparing for their forthcoming wedding.

He said the shopping trip had been arranged to buy his goddaughter Breda shoes for the wedding, where she was to be a flower girl.

After the explosion, he handed Breda over to a police officer, saying: “I felt her heartbeat on my chest. To this day, I still feel it.”

When Mr McGillion later found out she had died, he said, it was “something that ripped my heart out”.

What comes across time and again as witnesses address the inquiry is their bravery and honesty, in stark contrast to those who planted the bomb with a totally inadequate warning, in the knowledge that they were recklessly endangering everyone in the centre of Omagh.

The attack was perpetrated by the Real IRA, using the methods, former personnel and materials of the Provisional IRA, demonstrating again the entirely evil nature of all paramilitary violence, whether instigated by republicans or loyalists.

It must be hoped that the inquiry will finally establish the full truth of what happened on August 15, 1998, including the calamitous failures of the security services on both sides of the border.

Sadly, the eventual outcome will come too late for Tracey Devine, who died without seeing anyone brought to justice for the atrocity which murdered her little daughter, and so many other innocent people.

