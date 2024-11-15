Irish News columnist Tom Kelly answers your questions

As a subscriber to The Irish News, you had the opportunity this week to ask a question of columnist Tom Kelly, who has a background in politics and public relations and is a former member of the Policing Board.

Here is what fellow subscribers wanted to know...

Will the recent party scandals hurt Sinn Féin in this month’s election in the Republic? B McWilliams, Belfast

Thank you for the question, as it’s very relevant. There’s no doubt SF has been hurt by the recent revelations and don’t seem as sure-footed. Their press operation I would guess has been in meltdown. I believe they will do okay, but not enough to be part of any new government.

The weakest link is now their party leader. Credibility is a huge factor but remember they have a very effective grassroots organisation. As always, events can derail anyone and that includes the coalition partners.

Do you think the geo-blocking of ROI sporting events is increasing the separation of the two jurisdictions and adversely affecting progression to the unification of our country?

Lol, this will definitely get me into trouble. Growing up, one of jobs after school was putting up RTÉ aerials on homes in Newry and south Armagh. Not sure how legal it was!

There’s a huge appetite for all sports on this island, irrespective of tradition. Gaelic sports should never be blocked from the north. It demonstrates a partitionist mindset. When the hurling was broadcast across UK, it picked up loads of new followers.

As I believe in unity, I support access to watching events across the island... it’s not about politics, it’s about loving and appreciating sport and the skills.

I would like to ask Tom when, if ever, unionists will agree to a border poll and if the answer is never, then is the GFA a dead duck? Séan O’Mordha, London

Sean, thanks for this. I would make a distinction between unionists and political unionism. I believe there is an internal debate - perhaps quiet amongst the former.

Political unionism will always be running from behind. The accusation of Lundy scares them all. Quite simply, a border poll is not in the gift of unionism. It is in the gift of voters who vote or drift away from pro-unionist parties (Alliance needs to get off the pot).

If I have a worry, it’s more around the role of any secretary of state for making the call in what defines the direction of travel or evidence to justify a border poll. I think we are moving closer to a need for clarification about what that looks like.

Dear Tom, what is your view of the Truth Recovery Process proposal on conditional amnesties vis á vis the current British Government’s ICRIR model for addressing outstanding legacy cases? (for the executive summary see truthrecoverprocess.ie)

What I can say is that any truth recovery process which does not have the support/confidence of the majority of victims and their families is unlikely to succeed. That’s the current challenge.

The Tory government was irresponsible in proceeding as they did. There has to be a return to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement.

Can Claire Hanna make the SDLP great again?

If great means be the primary representative party of nationalists in the north, the answer is no. Claire Hanna is one of the top 10 political representatives on this island. She will grow the SDLP into a more formidable electoral machine and will ensure that the SDLP is never be ignored.

When she said “If the SDLP did not exist you would have to invent something like it”, that’s true.

Hello Tom, do you think we have become a very unforgiving society? I ask the question in view of the reaction from some nationalists/republicans and equally the outrage from some unionists about Michelle O’Neill attending the Remembrance Sunday event in Belfast.

If you read The Irish News you will see how I had to reconcile myself to the estrangement with my late mother. I still largely fall into the loose definition of a Catholic, so forgiveness is a big part of my faith. Reconciliation is key.

I was lucky enough to know people like Brendan McAllister, Ken Newell, Gerry Reynolds and others who knew that there was only one way forward. We share that Irish trait of never forgetting and with it never forgiving. But in fairness, the Western world has become a lot less forgiving, so it’s not all on us.

We have to accept gestures in good faith. Not all unionists reacted the same to Michelle attending the Remembrance Sunday event. Most who were actually present that day were dignified and they witnessed a very dignified first minister.

There will always be some who will want to be in a perpetual state of anger – but every small gesture towards respect to each other’s tradition starts to erode suspicion and hate. Good question.

Do you agree with the report by the Electoral Commission that states co-options remove democratic choice and reduce transparency?

Great question – and on this I am in whole agreement with the Electoral Commission. You can see just how some parties actually manipulate this process to actually manage their own transitioning.

It is not democratic, though there are some exceptional circumstances where I would suspend my purism – ie on death of an MLA or councillor.

Do you believe Fine Gael’s presidential campaign around Simon Harris will hinder or bolster their chances of winning the most seats in the upcoming election?

On balance, because SF run a very presidential-style campaign, FG are probably borrowing from their handbook. Plus so many independents are running a presidential-style campaign probably helps party candidates in areas under pressure.

Harris is an incredibly energetic leader. Jiving in Monaghan is no mean achievement. So on balance bolster.

Do you believe the SDLP will ever return as the largest nationalist party in Northern Ireland?

Short answer is no. But that said, the SDLP narrative on how we share this space and eventually define unity will have primacy.

If Sinn Féin finish behind either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, do you believe Mary Lou McDonald should step down as party leader/president?

Sinn Féin have their own rules when it comes to leadership which are more like a conclave than a political party. Where SF finish is immaterial – if SF after this election cannot form a government then I suspect Mary Lou would fall on her sword.

Do you think there is room for another political party in Northern Ireland?

I am a democrat so always up for new entrants/offerings. Do I see a gap in the market? Then it’s a no. After this election southern parties may take a bigger interest, though the FF manifesto would suggest they may not dip their toes again.

Do you think corporation tax should be devolved and reduced in Northern Ireland?

An excellent question – I believe corporation tax should be reduced to equal that of RoI. The scandals about financial mismanagement and excessive waste in NI departments makes me sceptical about whether there is the competence within both the senior levels of the civil service or the political parties to manage and purposefully use additional tax powers.

Do you support the introduction of voluntary coalition at Stormont?

I love this question but the answer is no. It would not survive without either of the two main blocs, That said, I would limit the use of the veto to four times in any single term so political parties would really have to think about calling it.

Do you see Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly being returned as First and Deputy First Minister in 2027?

Ha ha, I am not Mystic Meg. We have witnessed a pattern of younger politicians bowing out early. Emma has a job to win an actual seat and Michelle may have to wait the outcome of the RoI elections and the presidential elections to decide the next move.

When all is said and done, Paddy Power would probably have them as favourites at this stage.

