Immediate progress needed to tackle violence against women - The Irish News view

THE appalling level of violence taking place against women is among the most serious issues facing our society, and it demands the firmest possible response from the authorities at all levels.

It was appropriate that a well-attended rally highlighting the scale of the crisis was staged at the gates of Queen’s University in Belfast earlier this week, and the anger of those participating was easy to understand.

The figures are truly shocking, with 24 women killed across Northern Ireland since 2020, and the murder of Mary Ward in Belfast earlier this month meant that four more victims have been added to the grim list in the last six weeks.

Among those present at the gathering, which was organised by the feminist movement ROSA NI, were relatives of Natalie McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her own home in Lurgan in December, 2022.

Her brother, Brendan, told this newspaper: “We realise what the importance is of coming out to events like this, building up resilience and building movements that can fight back against this pandemic of gender-based violence.”

Other speakers conveyed how the sense of grief across the community was reaching a crescendo, and they were fully entitled to conclude that we are facing nothing less than an epidemic.

It needs to be stressed that some cases remain before the courts, involving the legal presumption of innocence, and cannot be discussed publicly at this stage, but the details of others which have ended with convictions are dreadful in every respect.

There will be a clear expectation that those who receive life sentences for the murder of women are handed minimum long term tariffs which reflect the gravity of their crimes.

Life sentences should also be considered for anyone who is found guilty of a vicious attack on a woman which results in serious injury rather than death, particularly repeat offenders.

However, the wider responsibility goes far beyond judges, with our elected representatives needing to demonstrate that the plans which have already been set out are comprehensively implemented.

The Stormont executive must display that immediate progress is being achieved over the strategy designed to end violence against women and girls which, as was absolutely essential, was included in its draft programme for government last month.

Direct consultations have already been completed with a range of statutory and voluntary groups, and any further delays would be unacceptable.

The general public also has a vital role to play by supporting all vulnerable women and ensuring that evidence of any form of threats or assault is reported to the police immediately.