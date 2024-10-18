Opinion

Immediate progress needed to tackle violence against women - The Irish News view

We all have a role to play if we’re going to address the terrifying and shocking volume of attacks on female members of our society

Violence against Women Rally at Queens University this lunchtime. A socialist women’s group has called for people to take to the streets in an effort to stop further attacks on women and girls. ROSA Northern Ireland, a socialist feminist movement, has organised a rally at the gates of Queen’s University Belfast on Wednesday after four women were killed here in six weeks. The group says the public must be prepared to stage walkouts and protests in an effort to highlight the “epidemic” of gender based violence. Mary Ward became the fourth woman to be killed in a month and a half when she was found in her Melrose Street home in south Belfast at the beginning of October. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN
The Violence Against Women rally at Queens University. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN
By The Irish News

THE appalling level of violence taking place against women is among the most serious issues facing our society, and it demands the firmest possible response from the authorities at all levels.

It was appropriate that a well-attended rally highlighting the scale of the crisis was staged at the gates of Queen’s University in Belfast earlier this week, and the anger of those participating was easy to understand.

The figures are truly shocking, with 24 women killed across Northern Ireland since 2020, and the murder of Mary Ward in Belfast earlier this month meant that four more victims have been added to the grim list in the last six weeks.

Among those present at the gathering, which was organised by the feminist movement ROSA NI, were relatives of Natalie McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her own home in Lurgan in December, 2022.

Her brother, Brendan, told this newspaper: “We realise what the importance is of coming out to events like this, building up resilience and building movements that can fight back against this pandemic of gender-based violence.”

Join the Irish News Whatsapp channel

Other speakers conveyed how the sense of grief across the community was reaching a crescendo, and they were fully entitled to conclude that we are facing nothing less than an epidemic.

It needs to be stressed that some cases remain before the courts, involving the legal presumption of innocence, and cannot be discussed publicly at this stage, but the details of others which have ended with convictions are dreadful in every respect.

There will be a clear expectation that those who receive life sentences for the murder of women are handed minimum long term tariffs which reflect the gravity of their crimes.

Life sentences should also be considered for anyone who is found guilty of a vicious attack on a woman which results in serious injury rather than death, particularly repeat offenders.

However, the wider responsibility goes far beyond judges, with our elected representatives needing to demonstrate that the plans which have already been set out are comprehensively implemented.

The Stormont executive must display that immediate progress is being achieved over the strategy designed to end violence against women and girls which, as was absolutely essential, was included in its draft programme for government last month.

Direct consultations have already been completed with a range of statutory and voluntary groups, and any further delays would be unacceptable.

The general public also has a vital role to play by supporting all vulnerable women and ensuring that evidence of any form of threats or assault is reported to the police immediately.