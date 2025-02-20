Happy birthday, Brid Rodgers - the lioness in the SDLP pride

Tom Kelly is an Irish News columnist with a background in politics and public relations. He is also a former member of the Policing Board.

The legendary dancer, Ginger Rodgers was reported as saying of her career: “I did everything Fred Astaire did- only backwards and in high heels”. It was a tongue-in-cheek remark but also a reminder that, at times, it’s much harder for women to shine in the shadow of male counterparts.

The political arena is often a male-dominated bear pit and women have to fight hard to be heard above the testosterone-fuelled noise.

When I joined the SDLP at university there were some very formidable women at every level in the party, each with their own unique roles, perspectives and talents.

From Derry, Berna McIvor- the formidable political matriarch and long-time confidant of John Hume; the fundraising tornadoes-the two Peggy’s from Mid Ulster; the not-to-be-messed-with, straight-talking duo from Newry and Armagh, Mary McKeown and Sarah Livingstone; South Down’s “Duchess of Saval”, Nan Sands; the pocket rocket sisters from West Belfast, Gerry Cosgrove and Margaret Walsh; Geraldine Leonard from North Belfast and stalwarts Marese Finnegan and Kathleen Connolly from the south of the city.

All were fearless. All were committed. Each was a peace builder.

But the doyen of them all was Brid Rodgers. Teacher, wife, mother, campaigner, politician and a woman to be reckoned with.

Rodgers was the lioness in the SDLP pride.

The civil rights generation brimmed with talent. Many would go on to found the SDLP -Paddy O’Hanlon, Ivan Cooper, Austin Currie, Seamus Mallon, Eddie McGrady, Sean Hollywood and, of course, John Hume.

Rodgers was inspired by John Hume. She rose to his challenge to do something about inequality and discrimination in her adopted home in Lurgan.

Whilst Belfast City Council was once the citadel of unionism, Craigavon was its cesspit. There was nothing covert about its bias, discrimination and blatant sectarianism. A High Court judge once called it out.

Rodgers was fearless in tackling unionist hegemony head on and sometimes, at considerable personal risk. Unionist councillors knew to their cost that their SDLP council colleague was no pushover.

And Brid never once wavered in the face of adversity or sectarian taunts.

Today many female politicians lay claim to being gender trailblazers but Brid Rodgers really did break the mould. She was the first female chairperson of a major Irish political party in 1978 and became the first female general secretary in 1981. If there were boundaries to be breached, Rodgers was going to do it.

Brid Rodgers was the agriculture minister in 2001 when the foot-and-mouth outbreak occurred (Paul Faith/PA)

Brid was not known for subtlety or suffering fools gladly. She could make her feelings known with a glance as much as a word. She was steeped in her Donegal identity but her heart was in the north.

Former Taoiseach, Garrett Fitzgerald, appointed Rodgers to the Senate. It was an inspired move.

This writer once snuck into the Martyrs Memorial to listen to Rev Ian Paisley denounce the newly-appointed senator from the pulpit and all over St Peter’s GAA pitch in Lurgan.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers became a mainstay of the SDLP negotiating teams. She managed that most delicate of lines by maintaining close relations with the twin power houses of the SDLP -John Hume and Seamus Mallon.

Brid was there at the founding of the SDLP and was there throughout the night as the final details of the Good Friday Agreement were announced at Castle Buildings. Hume rewarded her loyalty with a ministerial post at the, then, staunchly unionist department of agriculture. But to the surprise of many Rodgers proved a steady hand at the tiller when the foot and mouth crisis hit UK farming. She slowly won the grudging respect of Stormont unionists for her straight talking and no-nonsense approach.

Rodgers also had her mettle tested during the Drumcree protests which ultimately ended with the brutal murders of the three young Quinn brothers in 1998. It was a horrible and pressurised time during which Brid became a focus of vitriol for loyalist paramilitaries. Back then the north was a cauldron of hate.

Behind her steely and immaculately coiffured image lies true warmth, kindliness and a good heart.

Today as she turns 90 Brid still demonstrates the mental acuity and physical agility of a much younger person. Along with Joe Hendron, she represents the last of a truly great generation of Irish politicians who put principles and people before partisanship and party.

Maya Angelou once said: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it, possibly without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” Many of the current intake of female politicians at Stormont from all parties owe much to the path tread by Brid Rodgers. She stood up time and time again and is still standing.

2002 - The new Ulster Executive. Clockwise: SDLP's Seamus Mallon, Brid Rodgers, Mark Durkan, Sean Farren, Ulster Unionists Sam Foster, Sir Reg Empey, Sinn Féin's Michael McGimpsey, Barbara de Bruin, Martin McGuinness and the UUP's David Trimble. Missing were ministers Nigel Dodds and Peter Robinson of the DUP, who refused to sit in cabinet with Sinn Féin

