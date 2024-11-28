Dylan Egan: This election offers a chance to demonstrate our values to the world

When voters go to the polls, they will be deciding Ireland's global future

Ireland’s global future will be decided in this general election.

It’s a cliché to say that politics is about people, but the further you zoom out on a map, the more it rings true.

When people feel like their personal and economic opportunities are slipping away, they start to lose trust in leaders and institutions. And that leads to varying degrees of instability.

We’re living in a time of global instability, which provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity that Ireland must take advantage of.

Ireland has come a long way in the past century.

A once religious and poor society has overcome war, famine and mass migration, emerging as a global economic model in a world of similar tragedies.

Is it any wonder that our story has inspired young leaders in Palestine and other troubled parts of the world?

Sadly, it inspires few of the young people in Ireland, who feel that their own personal and economic dreams are progressing inversely to the rapid growth of the state’s finances. Trapped on an accelerating economic treadmill with no end in sight.

For Ireland’s youth, this election holds particular significance. Determining whether our nation will become a global beacon of shared prosperity or one where economic growth exclusively benefits the state’s accounts.

Imagine a country that’s not about flashy buildings or military might, but prioritises investment in quality healthcare and education that enable inclusive national progress.

Ireland could be that example by investing in advanced nationwide public transportation infrastructure, allowing people to live in rural areas while working in urban centres, easing housing challenges and re-engaging rural communities.

Failure to pursue these policies consistent with our economic growth is what led to Ireland being an economic powerhouse of struggling people.

These policies, combined with a more sophisticated engagement with our diaspora, could expand our role in strategic global industries such as pharmaceuticals and technology, creating new opportunities for future generations while strengthening our influence in the Euro and in the broader arena of geopolitics.

The Irish Financial Services Centre in Dublin reflects the transformation in the state's economic fortunes in recent decades

Done properly, Ireland would be on course to transition from a wealthy state to a wealthy people. If we succeed, we wouldn’t just be seen as a global leader in progress but as a moral anchor in a choppy world.

Today, many people suffer from discrimination and poor economic prospects because their leaders focus on military spending and self-preservation rather than their people’s well-being.

What would the world look like if everyone has the same access to opportunities and education that fuelled major advancements in Western countries?

Compare the stories your grandparents told you about Ireland to your life today- there’s your answer.

Ireland is a notable example of a country that has overcome such challenges and focused on growth. Now, we have a responsibility to promote this approach globally.

As our world becomes more dangerous, it’s crucial that someone steps up to this role.

The democratisation of mass-lethality alongside the rapid progress and accessibility of artificial intelligence raises major challenges, comparable to the advent of nuclear science in 1945.

What should have been a global revolution many times the size brought on by the steam engine turned into a race to build weapons capable of destroying the world, as former allies lost sight of their shared humanity amidst conflicting ideals.

History has no greater advocate for freedom than us Irish, we have taken the cause to all corners of the earth. But our generation has a greater burden of responsibility than any before, the opportunity to engage in global affairs at a consequential level.

Some feel there is nothing one person or nation can do against the enormity of the world’s troubles.

Yet, our history shows us that those brave enough to stand up for moral leadership will be met with allies the world over.

This election offers a chance to demonstrate our values, born from our experiences and showcase to the world how hope and history rhyme. We cannot stand aside.

:: Dylan Egan (@Dy1anEgan), originally from Dublin, lives and studies in New York and is active in the Irish-American political community