David Adams: Unionists need to wake up and get real about the prospects of a border poll

A decision on what constitutional direction to take could be closer than people think

When he was taoiseach, Simon Harris didn’t appear too fussed on the idea of a re-unified Ireland.

A possible reason for this, according to Brian Feeney, was that Harris hails from Greystones, “the most Protestant town in the south” (Apparently, Protestants make up 10% of the population of Greystones.)

An interesting take, in more ways than one. Perhaps the current taoiseach, Micheál Martin, is from somewhere with a similar percentage of Protestants, for he too doesn’t seem fussed on the idea of a re-unified Ireland.

My own take? Well, whatever the reasoning of Harris and Martin, I’d bet my life it has nothing to do with the religious breakdown of their home towns.

It’s much more likely to do with them not wanting to risk being landed with the north in its current unreconciled state.

Rather bizarrely, this has the Irish government and much of political unionism holding broadly the same position. Both being concerned about reconciliation – though for opposite reasons.

Simon Harris and Micheal Martin

The former feels there has not been enough movement on it, and the latter fears the possible constitutional repercussions of too much movement.

Ergo, neither believes there’s any need to talk about what shape a re-unified Ireland might take, because a border poll won’t be happening any time soon.

I wouldn’t bet my life on that.

Between 2022 and 2025, there has been a 7 percentage point upswing in Northern Ireland in favour of a re-unified Ireland (from 27% to 34%).

And over the same period, those from a Protestant background who would find a united Ireland ‘almost impossible to accept’ has dropped from 32% to 20%.

Not all of this dramatic change is down to demographics. Brexit, thanks to the DUP, has certainly played its part.

But so too has political unionism itself. Far from making any effort to “sell the union”, unionist politicians, by word and deed, appear determined to do the exact opposite.

They don’t seem to care that this has led to many moderate unionists reconsidering their position on reunification. What has them feeling so secure?

In the Republic, over the 2022 to 2025 period, support for re-unification has remained steady at around 75%.

Yet, like their unionist counterparts, the Irish government feels secure enough to ignore the polls.

Both can only believe that no UK government would call a border poll in Northern Ireland without the Irish government’s agreement.

This means, in effect, that reconciliation has become an unspoken pre-condition to a border poll. (Even more bizarrely, political unionism must consider the Irish government to be, by extension, a perfect obstacle to a border poll.)

I happen to share the Irish government’s view on the dire need for reconciliation, but only up to a point. That being where it runs counter to the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, and indeed to basic democracy.

The Good Friday Agreement included provision for a border poll

Reconciliation cannot and should not be used as a precondition, silent or otherwise, to a border poll.

Leaving democratic imperatives aside, how safe is it for anyone to continue relying on a UK government regarding Northern Ireland?

Certainly, since the GFA, they’ve been careful not to rock the boat. But these are changed (and rapidly changing) times. Such dependability could very well evaporate within the next few years.

The British electorate has taken a severe turn to the right. In response to this, the current Labour government has morphed into what can only be described as Tory-lite; and the actual Tories have become, at best, Reform-lite.

Meanwhile, the Farage party is running second or even first in the polls, and continuing to gain ground.

Hardly surprising. Why would an increasingly right-leaning electorate be attracted to watered-down versions of rightism when an undiluted form is on offer?

Nigel Farage's Reform Party is running second or even first in the polls

I can’t help but wonder, too, how many “big name” Tories will jump ship and join Reform over the next few years, taking their electors with them.

It is far from beyond the bounds of possibility, therefore, that Reform could be voted into power at the next election. It’s certainly not something one should be willing to gamble against.

Particularly when it involves the future of everyone on this island.

There’s not a chance that a Farage-led government would be anything like as dependable on Northern Ireland affairs as its predecessors were.

Previous UK governments may have had no great love for NI, but they at least felt a responsibility to the place. Reform would operate under no such constraint.

Farage and his party are devoted fans of Donald Trump (as are, ironically, leading figures in the DUP).

As just one of countless possible scenarios, imagine if a Reform government was to launch a nationwide “cost-cutting” exercise similar to that of their hero in the US.

Where might they focus their attention first? Most likely on a money-draining place they have no emotional attachment to.

Particularly if this meant being able, at the same time, to deliver a sucker-punch to Ireland and, by extension, the EU.

It really is time for political unionism and the Irish government to get together and plan for just such a future.

Failure to do so, would be a serious dereliction of duty.

If you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article and would like to submit a Letter to the Editor to be considered for publication, please click here

Letters to the Editor are invited on any subject. They should be authenticated with a full name, address and a daytime telephone number. Pen names are not allowed.