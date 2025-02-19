Cormac Moore: Is it time for Ireland to forego tradition and spurn bully Donald Trump on St Patrick’s Day?

Historian Cormac Moore is a columnist with The Irish News and editor of On This Day.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock as Melania Trump looks on during his first term in the White House

The island of Ireland has been afforded the chance to meet with the US President annually on St Patrick’s Day, an opportunity most countries envy.

The showpiece event of March 17 celebrations in Washington DC is the presenting of a bowl of shamrock by the taoiseach to the president, followed by a meeting between the leaders.

While generally there has been strong alignment between Ireland (north and south) and the United States, now with Trump back in his second spell, far more autocratic and demeaning towards America’s allies than last time round, there are major doubts that the annual Irish-fest in Washington will, or indeed should, continue.

The shamrock-gifting ceremony was started by John Joseph Hearne, Irish Ambassador to the US, in 1952 after he visited the White House and left a box of shamrock as a gift for President Harry S Truman, who was not present at the time.

Truman had been the first president to attend the New York St Patrick’s Day as president in 1948.

In what was a more elaborate presentation the following year, Hearne gifted the shamrock in a Waterford Crystal cut-glass bowl in person to Truman’s successor, Dwight D Eisenhower.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has subsequently used the St Patrick’s Day period, with astounding success, to increase the country’s “soft power”, it being the busiest time of the year for Irish embassies and consulates all around the world.

Government ministers are sent almost everywhere too, with 38 representatives scheduled to visit 90 cities in 40 countries this year alone.

As always, America takes pride of place, with nine government representatives, including the taoiseach and tánaiste, due to go stateside for St Patrick’s Day.

The taoiseach, Micheál Martin, is still waiting for his invitation from the Trump administration, which at the time of writing has not yet arrived.

The “global greening” initiative of lighting up famous landmarks in green by the all-island body Tourism Ireland, which was discontinued last year due to the energy crisis, was also an effort to promote Ireland around the world on St Patrick’s Day.

The Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai is lit up in green for St Patrick's Day

The all-island dimension of St Patrick’s Day celebrations has been a key feature in the States in particular, with the diplomatic opportunities St Patrick’s Day offers used extensively to change US policy towards Ireland and to make it an important stakeholder in the peace process.

John Hume, more than anyone, recognised the importance of gaining US support to help end the Troubles and find a political settlement for the north.

He persuaded the so-called “Four Horsemen” of US politics, Tip O’Neill, Ted Kennedy, Pat Moynihan and Hugh Carey, to take a more active role in Northern Ireland.

The four men issued a statement on St Patrick’s Day in 1977 calling for peace, which was followed by a statement from the US President Jimmy Carter months later setting out a more involved role for the US government, one that did not necessarily take its lead from the British government.

Senator Ted Kennedy with SDLP leader John Hume during a visit to Derry's Bogside in 1998. Picture: Pacemaker

During Ronald Reagan’s presidency, Irish soft power was built on.

Tip O’Neill organised Friends of Ireland for St Patrick’s Day for the first time in 1981 and Reagan started to promote his Irishness more by attending St Patrick’s Day events regularly during his presidency.

It was not until Bill Clinton’s time in the Oval Office, though, that the presenting of the bowl of shamrock by the taoiseach became a firm annual fixture (Covid postponements aside).

Clinton also used his office to invite all stakeholders in the peace process to meet on neutral ground, in Washington, every St Patrick’s Day. This tradition built over the last 30 years now has been pivotal to Irish foreign policy ever since.

The current leadership of the party John Hume helped to found, the SDLP, has decided in the last two years not to attend the St Patrick’s Day events in Washington because of the support the US has provided to Israel in the most recent phase of the conflict in the Middle East.

While it is a more straightforward decision to make for a party in opposition, the actions of Trump in the first month of his second term raise questions for all other attendees too.

Many commentators and diplomats say it would be the height of foolishness to turn down an audience with the US President, regardless of who it is. Even if you are opposed to an administration, it is always better to talk.

There are many other countries that may not share our values yet diplomatic relations are retained.

There are many people and companies in Ireland (north and south), as well as Irish Americans, who expect and require cordial relations between Ireland and the US.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna, like her predecessor Colum Eastwood, has said she will not be attending St Patrick's Day celebrations at the White House

It would be an extreme measure to countenance such a move that would undoubtedly have many negative consequences.

On the other hand, these are not normal times and treating the current administration as the ones that preceded it (even Trump’s first term) seems very naïve.

In less than a month since his second inauguration, Trump has arguably destroyed democracy in America and humiliated most of the US’s allies around the world, all aided by Elon Musk and the “Nerd Reich”.

Trump’s casual cruelty was on full display recently in the White House, where he treated the lives of Palestinians as pawns for him to make a quick real-estate buck while his guest Benjamin Netanyahu looked on with a maniacal grin.

Trump is no friend of Ireland, nor is he one of the UK, in case people like Sammy Wilson think they are on to a winner at Ireland’s expense. He just cares for himself.

He might have been a wannabe dictator first time round. Now he is within touching distance of becoming one for real.

It is farcical to think he will go easy on Ireland if we turn up in Washington and dance to his tune. He bullies everyone he sees as small or weak and only cowers to bigger bullies than he is.

The normal diplomatic rules of engagement need to be rethought, and it may be necessary, for fear of becoming an enabler and an appeaser of a dictator in the White House, to forego the tradition of presenting the bowl of shamrock and instead spurn Trump and all the poison that comes with him.

