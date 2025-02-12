Brian Feeney: Why will Micheál Martin and Simon Harris not nominate northerners to the Seanad?

Historian and political commentator Brian Feeney has been a columnist with The Irish News for three decades. He is a former SDLP councillor in Belfast and co-author of the award-winning book Lost Lives

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy has been elected to the Seanad, but the taoiseach did not use any of his nominations to promote other northerners

Last week elections and nominations to the 27th Seanad were completed. The only interest here was the election of Conor Murphy and the consequences of that for Stormont’s toytown arrangements.

Sinn Féin’s pack of cards at Stormont was duly shuffled and Mary Lou McDonald arrived to announce the new ministers.

Then, at the weekend, councillor Aoife Finnegan from Crossmaglen was co-opted to replace Murphy as MLA.

Meanwhile, in the south, Micheál Martin announced the ‘Taoiseach’s 11’ – the 11 senators the taoiseach is entitled to nominate, though in this case they were divvied up between his selection and Simon Harris’s, six to Fianna Fáil and five to Fine Gael.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, neither Martin nor Harris nominated anyone from the north.

Conor Murphy said the “failure to appoint anyone from the north to the Seanad was a missed opportunity by government to send a positive message to the unionist and Protestant people that they are valued, wanted and welcome in a united Ireland”.

The only TD who objected to the omission was Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy.

It’s a shame the Dublin parties have decided since 2020 to discontinue the practice of appointing northerners and not only northerners from a unionist or Protestant background.

It’s true that northerners have the national political strength to elect a representative to the Seanad as in the case of Murphy, but it would be symbolic for the taoiseach to nominate a northern nationalist to indicate the nationalist community in the north is part of the nation.

Such nominations have been a tradition, though admittedly not always followed.

The tradition was revived by Charlie Haughey in 1982 when he nominated SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon. His successor, Garret FitzGerald, followed suit in 1983 by nominating the SDLP’s Bríd Rodgers.

Seamus Mallon was nominated to the Seanad by Charlie Haughey in 1982. Picture: Hugh Russell

However, it wasn’t just politicians who were selected. Haughey also nominated John Robb in 1982.

Robb, a Presbyterian from Ballymoney, was a consultant surgeon at the RVH who operated on many victims of bombs and bullets. He founded the New Ireland Movement. When FitzGerald succeeded Haughey in 1987, he renewed Robb’s selection.

Brian Friel, then Ireland’s greatest playwright, was another taoiseach’s nominee in 1987.

Sam McAughtry, from staunchly Protestant Tiger Bay, a prominent trade unionist, successfully stood for election to the Seanad in 1996, the first person to be elected from the north.

Gordon Wilson, whose daughter Marie was among those killed in the IRA's Remembrance Day bombing of Enniskillen in 1987. Picture: Pacemaker Press

There are many others but that gives you an idea of the calibre of people chosen.

However, Gordon Wilson, nominated by Albert Reynolds in 1993, can’t be omitted from such a list.

A Methodist from Manorhamilton, he became famous after the killing of his daughter Marie in the infamous bomb blast at the cenotaph in Enniskillen in 1987. He forgave the bombers and engaged in peace and reconciliation work, meeting paramilitaries on both sides.

For some reason the practice of nominating a northerner, particularly a unionist, ended in 2020 when Ian Marshall lost his seat.

There was no obvious reason why Marshall wasn’t again a taoiseach’s nominee, but there weren’t any northerners at all. It’s not as if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were short of a majority in the Seanad in their marriage of convenience.

Ian Marshall was an independent unionist senator. Picture: Mal McCann

Then in 2021 there was a by-election in which Sinn Féin supported Ian Marshall and asked the two government parties to stand aside and back him too, but they refused and took two vacant seats themselves which they didn’t need.

Now here we are again with an unnecessary gap in the Seanad’s representation of the Irish nation as described in Article 2 of Bunreacht na hÉireann: “It is the entitlement and birthright of every person born in the island of Ireland, which includes its islands and seas, to be part of the Irish nation.”

Martin and Harris have unapologetically rejected the opportunity to demonstrate that in a tangible way.

The Seanad chamber at Leinster House in Dublin

As Conor Murphy correctly commented, “This is a lamentable regression by government considering there has been no unionist voice in the Seanad since Ian Marshall, previously supported by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, lost his seat.”

There’s no doubt the absence of voices like those listed above diminishes the Seanad, deprives it of alternative views of the island’s people.

Since the exclusion of northerners is not necessary for the achievement of a Seanad majority or any other political purpose, it indicates a poverty of imagination and vision on the part of Martin and Harris.

It also belies all the lofty talk about reconciliation and a Shared Island.

Building roads and bridges is one thing. Building relationships is an entirely different matter. Shared Island mar dhea.

