Brian Feeney: The US and EU are about to enter a trade war – time for Ireland to decide which side it’s on

Ireland could find itself torn between maintaining relations with America and siding with EU colleagues in a trade war

Allergan, an American company worth about $60 billion, produces 80% of the world’s Botox in Westport, County Mayo. The plant employs 1,700 and sells about €2 billion worth of Botox a year.

At Ringaskiddy, County Cork, Pfizer produces Viagra at its largest facility outside the US and sells billions of dollars worth to the US annually. The company has five other manufacturing sites in the Republic.

Apart from Pfizer, six of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies are also located in County Cork.

The south is studded with US companies, not only in the pharmaceutical business but IT as well: Apple, Dell, Intel. Software companies too like Google and Meta.

Why should this be so? Simple: Ireland’s regime of low corporation tax attracts American companies.

There’s also the attraction of being able to sell directly into the vast, rich EU market since the factories are based in Ireland and, into the bargain, everyone speaks English.

Donald Trump doesn’t like any of this. Ten years ago he was saying it’s ridiculous that a small place like Ireland has a trade surplus with the US. It would have to stop.

When he first became president he didn’t do anything about it, but this time it’s different.

Leo Varadkar with Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC for St Patrick's Day celebrations during his first term as president

He wants the billions paid in tax to Dublin to be paid to Washington. He wants those jobs in Mayo and Cork to be in the US.

He wants major IT companies with their headquarters in Ireland, where they pay tax, to have them in the US. He also plans tariffs on all pharmaceuticals imported into the US.

Trump also objects to VAT because he says it’s a tariff on US exports to the EU.

The US doesn’t have VAT and his demand doesn’t make sense because the EU charges VAT on all (or nearly all) goods sold, not just on imports, but it doesn’t matter because Trump doesn’t see it that way.

He makes the impossible demand that the EU drastically reduce its VAT rates. Impossible because VAT is integral to the whole tax system of European countries.

The Irish government has no idea what to do in response to all or any of these threats and demands.

So far Martin and Harris seem to be in denial about the likely impact on the Irish economy. They seem to think the Republic will be collateral damage in an EU/US trade war.

Tánaiste Simon Harris and Taoiseach Micheál Martin

It’s not even a case of hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. They’re not planning.

In fact the Republic will be at the centre of any EU/US trade war because Trump has said he is targeting the EU countries (and others) which have a trade surplus with the US and, guess what? Ireland has the biggest trade surplus.

It’s not helped by the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office which show that Irish exports to the US surged last year by 34% mostly driven by, you guessed it, a significant rise in pharmaceuticals.

In other words, far from being bit players in an EU/US trade war, the Irish government will be at the heart of it, maybe even the prime target.

This means they must stick to Brussels, which will be doing any negotiating with Washington, rather than hoping for favourable treatment because of some sentimental Irish/American connections.

Google is among major US companies with its European headquarters in Dublin

Trump and his crew don’t do sentiment – see Gaza, see Ukraine. They want to know what’s in it for them.

Unfortunately Martin and Harris have tended to argue that the EU should take a softly, softly approach, as if Trump is amenable to reason.

The Irish Times in its leader on Monday followed that line, proposing that Dublin “needs to urge calm at EU level” because while Trump has “made threats, he has not so far enacted them”.

Really? With tariffs on steel and aluminium coming in next month?

Of course that doesn’t affect the south; however, it does affect some EU countries, especially Germany.

Given the rapid deterioration in EU/US relations last weekend about Ukraine and Gaza, it’s likely there will be spillover into trade matters.

JD Vance engaged in straight talking with European leaders at the recent security conference in Munich

Brussels is moving towards very tough and targeted retaliation to what Trump is likely to impose and Dublin has no alternative but to go along whole-heartedly with it.

All of which throws the St Patrick’s Day pilgrimage to Washington into perspective.

Does Martin seriously believe handing Trump a crystal bowl of shamrock will induce an outflowing of compassion for ‘the old country’?

Has the Irish government considered what effect going to Washington to bend the knee and kiss Trump’s ring might have on their EU colleagues, who by that date could be in serious confrontation with the American government?

It’s time to consider who Ireland’s real friends are and whose side you’re on.

