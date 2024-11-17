Woman injured in deadly roof collapse in Serbia dies, taking death toll to 15

The concrete outer roof of the railway station in Novi Sad collapsed onto people below (Interior Ministry of Serbia via AP)

A young woman who was injured in a deadly roof collapse in Serbia earlier this month has died, bringing the death toll to 15, doctors said on Sunday.

The concrete outer roof of a railway station building in the northern city of Novi Sad suddenly fell on November 1, crashing onto the people sitting or standing below.

Initially, 14 people died and three were severely injured.

The tragedy triggered a wave of protests against the authorities (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic) (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

The fatal incident has triggered a wave of protests against the populist authorities. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption led to sloppy renovation work and consequently to the roof collapse.

The station was originally built in 1964 and renovated twice in recent years as part of a wider agreement with Chinese state companies.

Protesters in Novi Sad on Sunday blocked an intersection outside the railway station for several hours, saying they won’t give up until those responsible for the tragedy are punished. Activists put up a huge poster of a bleeding white dove and red handprints — a message to the populist authorities that they have blood on their hands.

“People died because of corruption because you (the government) are irresponsible because you won’t take responsibility,” actress and activist Jelena Stupljanin told the crowd, who chanted “jail” in response. “We will not be silenced.”

People light candles for the victims of an outdoor roof collapse at a train station in Novi Sad, Serbia (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Protesters are also demanding the release of several activists who were detained at a previous rally in Novi Sad.

That rally earlier this month turned violent after masked hooligans threw flares and rocks at the Novi Sad City Hall building.

Opposition activists said the riots were staged to discredit peaceful protest marches.

The authorities have promised a thorough investigation and Serbia’s construction minister has resigned but no one has been arrested and no charges have been raised.