Woman and two children, aged 9 and 5 months, die after crossing safety rail at Niagara Falls

A woman is believed to have intentionally gone over the falls with two children, aged just 9 and 5 months, respectively (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A woman and two young children, one aged just 5 months old, died at the weekend after crossing a safety guard rail and going over Niagara Falls this weekend, according to police.

The 33-year-old woman, who has been named by police as Chianti Means, alongside two children, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means, died after falling into the water.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on October 28 on Luna Island, which is attached to Goat Island, New York.

Police did not clarify the relationship between the woman and the two children.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Luna Island, which is attached to Goat Island in Niagara Falls, NY (niagarafallsusa.com)

“On October 28, 2024, at approximately 9:00 P.M., New York State Park Police and the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an incident on or around Goat Island in Niagara Falls, NY,” state police said.

“Investigation determined that three individuals, Chianti Means, 33-years-old, Roman Rossman, 9-years-old and Mecca Means, 5-months-old all of Niagara Falls, NY crossed over safety guild rail and went over Niagara Falls on Luna Island (attached to Goat Island).

“The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation,” they added.

“New York State Park Police and State Police search/rescue efforts were conducted with negative results. This incident deems no public threat to safety.”

Police are being assisted by a number of other organisations in the investigation, which is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, the US national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.