Who are the latest hostages freed by Hamas as part of the ceasefire in Gaza?

Three men held hostage in the Gaza Strip for more than 16 months have been freed, bringing to 24 the number of captives released by militants since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on January 19.

Those released were Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov — all Israeli civilians with dual nationality taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a communal farm in southern Israel, during Hamas’ deadly attack on October 7, 2023.

In the first phase of the ceasefire deal, a total of 33 hostages in Gaza — eight of whom are dead — are supposed to be freed in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Iair Horn, Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov and Sagui Dekel Chen (Hostages Family Forum via AP) (AP)

Five Thai citizens who were working in Israel on the day of the attack were freed last month as part of a separate deal.

The ceasefire and release of hostages have sparked both hope and fear among Israelis. Many worry that the deal could collapse before all the hostages return or that the number of captives who have died is higher than expected.

Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages during their attack that launched the war in Gaza. More than 70 hostages remain in Gaza, although nearly half are believed to be dead. The others were released, rescued, or their bodies were recovered.

Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters but says more than half were women or children.

Here is a look at the hostages released on Saturday:

– Sagui Dekel Chen, 36

Israeli captive Sagui Dekel Chen (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

An Israeli-American, Mr Chen was working outside on his pet project, bus conversions, when militants stormed his kibbutz. He instructed his wife, Avital, to hide in the safe room with their two daughters. Mr Chen, one of the first people to raise alarm of the infiltration on the kibbutz, was taken captive.

Avital was seven months pregnant at the time of the attack; she gave birth to a third daughter, Shachar Mazal, in December 2023.

Mr Chen is an avid tennis player who co-founded an arts centre for young people in southern Israel, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an advocacy group representing the families of hostages.

– Iair Horn, 46

Hostage Iair Horn, 46, (Jehad Alshrafi/AP) (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Mr Horn is an Israel-Argentinian who was kidnapped along with his brother, Eitan Horn, who was staying with him at the time. Eitan Horn remains in captivity and his name is not on the list of hostages to be released during the ceasefire’s first phase.

Iair Horn managed the kibbutz pub and is a fan of the local football team in Beer Sheba, according to the Hostages Forum. Friends gathered at the kibbutz pub on Nir Oz to watch Mr Horn’s release from captivity and to toast his return, according to Israeli media.

– Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29

Alexander Troufanov, 29 (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP) (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Sasha Trufanov, an Israeli-Russian, was taken hostage along with three members of his family: grandmother Irena Tati, mother Yelena (Lena) and girlfriend Sapir Cohen. Sasha’s father Vitaly Trufanov was killed on October 7, 2023. The rest of his family was freed during a week-long ceasefire in November 2023.

Mr Troufanov works as an engineer for Amazon, according to the Hostages Forum. His family immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union 25 years ago.

Mr Troufanov was believed to be held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza, which has released multiple videos of him in captivity, including one late on Friday night, just hours before his release.