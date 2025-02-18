Vatican cancels more Holy Year events as pope remains in hospital

A statue of Pope John Paul II in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The Vatican on Tuesday cancelled papal audiences throughout the weekend and delegated others to cover for Pope Francis, as the 88-year-old pope remained in hospital with a multi-pronged respiratory infection.

The cancellations put a dampener on forthcoming events of the Vatican’s big Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration of Catholicism which encourages pilgrims to go to Rome to take part in special jubilee activities.

Expected to draw some 30 million people to Rome, the Holy Year is packed with special papal audiences and Masses throughout 2025, some of which have now been thrown into question given Francis’ illness.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened.

Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you are accompanying me in these days. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 16, 2025

On Monday, medical personnel said he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, meaning a mix of viruses, bacteria and possibly other organisms had colonised in his respiratory tract.

The Vatican has given no indication of how long he might remain in hospital, only saying that the treatment of such a “complex clinical picture” would require an “adequate” stay.

This Holy Year weekend was dedicated to deacons, the ministry that is a necessary step for men who are preparing to become priests.

Francis was to have presided over a special audience with them on Saturday and ordained them during a Mass on Sunday.

The Vatican on Tuesday said the audience was cancelled and that the archbishop who is organising the jubilee would celebrate the Mass.

Pope Francis has admitted in the past that he is a non-compliant patient (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

It is an arrangement similar to that which the Vatican announced last weekend, when artists had to settle for a cardinal presiding over their special Mass.

The next jubilee events on the calendar that would typically involve the pope are the March 8-9 weekend dedicated to volunteers.

Francis had part of one lung removed after a pulmonary infection as a young man and is prone to bouts of bronchitis in winter.

He has admitted in the past that he is a non-compliant patient, and even his close Vatican aides have said he pushed himself too far even once his bronchitis was diagnosed.

He refused to ease his busy schedule and ignored medical advice to stay indoors during Rome’s chilly winter, insisting on sitting through an outdoor jubilee Mass for the armed forces on February 9 even though he was having trouble breathing.

Francis’ hospital admission has this year has already sidelined him for longer than a 2023 admission for pneumonia.