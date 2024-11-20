US will allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines against Russian forces

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the move was in response to changing Russian tactics (AP)

The Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied anti-personnel land mines to help fight off Russian forces, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

Speaking to reporters during a trip to Laos, Mr Austin said the shift in policy follows changing tactics by the Russians.

He said Russian ground troops are leading the movement on the battlefield, rather than forces more protected in armoured carriers, so Ukraine has “a need for things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians”.

Mr Austin added: “The land mines that we would look to provide them would be land mines that are not persistent, you know, we can control when they would self-activate, self-detonate and that makes it, you know, far more, safer eventually than the things that they are creating on their own.”

The war has reached the 1,000-day milestone (AP) (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Russia’s bigger army is slowly pushing Ukraine’s outnumbered army backwards in the eastern Donetsk region.

Anti-personnel land mines have long been criticised by charities and activists because they present a lingering threat to civilians.

Non-persistent land mines generally require batteries, so over time they become unable to detonate, making them safer for innocent civilians than those that remain deadly for years.

Mr Austin noted that Ukraine is currently manufacturing its own anti-personnel land mines.

The US already provides Ukraine with anti-tank land mines. Russia has routinely used land mines in the war, but those do not become inert over time.

The war is grinding on into a new winter phase (Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)

Earlier, the American diplomatic mission in Kyiv said it had received a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the capital and was staying shut for the day. It anticipated a quick return to regular operations.

The Spanish, Italian and Greek embassies also shut to the public for the day, but the UK government and France said that their embassies remained open.

The precautionary closure came after Russian officials promised a response to US President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets on Russian soil with US-made missiles – a move that angered the Kremlin.

Mr Austin’s announcement is likely to further vex Russia

The war, which reached its 1,000-day milestone on Tuesday, has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield — a development which US officials said prompted Mr Biden’s policy shift.

The American move is likely to inflame more tensions with Russia (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently lowered the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal, with the new doctrine announced on Tuesday permitting a potential nuclear response by Moscow even to a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power.

That could potentially include Ukrainian attacks backed by the US.

Western leaders dismissed the Russian move as an attempt to deter Ukraine’s allies from providing further support to Kyiv, but the escalating tension weighed on stock markets after Ukraine used American-made ATACMS longer-range missiles for the first time to strike a target inside Russia.

Western and Ukrainian officials say Russia been stockpiling powerful long-range missiles, possibly in an upcoming effort to crush the Ukrainian power grid as winter settles in.

Military analysts say the US decision on the range over which American-made missiles can be used is not expected to be a game-changer in the war, but it could help weaken the Russian war effort, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank.