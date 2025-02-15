US deports immigrants to Venezuela after judge blocked Guantanamo Bay transfer

Office of Military Commissions building used for Periodic Review Board hearings stands, on April 18, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay AP/Alex Brandon)

Three immigrants who won a restraining order against the federal government to avoid transfer to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba were deported on flights to Venezuela, according to court documents published on Friday.

The three men were deported on Monday, the day after a federal judge approved a temporary order blocking a possible transfer to Guantanamo Bay.

Venezuelan immigrants are being flown daily from a military base at El Paso, Texas, to Guantanamo as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Lawyers for the deported men said they were the target of false accusations of gang affiliation by the US government that may expose them to harm.

Razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

“The government’s baseless accusations in this case that two of the (immigrants) are affiliated with the infamous Tren de Aragua gang raises grave concerns about risks to their lives and freedom upon their return to Venezuela,” attorney Jessica Myers Vosburgh of the Centre for Constitutional Rights told a federal judge.

Immigrant rights groups have filed a separate lawsuit demanding access to people who have been sent to Guantanamo Bay without access to legal counsel or communication with relatives.

Millions of desperate people have fled Venezuela amid a severe economic and political crisis under president Nicolas Maduro, migrating to other parts of Latin America or the US.

The Tren de Aragua gang originated in a lawless prison in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua more than a decade ago.