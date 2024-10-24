UPS delivery driver caught on camera placing Trump signs in Californian Democrat’s yard

The miniature Trump signs were placed along Ms Bailes' yard by the driver (KCRA)

A UPS delivery driver was caught by a home security camera placing miniature Donald Trump flags in the yard of a Californian resident who had signs supporting Kamala Harris.

In footage captured by the homeowner’s doorbell system, the delivery driver can be seen placing tiny Trump flags along the front of her pebbled yard, which is decorated with signs supporting the current Vice President.

The resident, Shelly Bailes, said that the driver wasn’t delivering to her home.

“He was not delivering a package to my house,” she told local news outlet KCRA.



“He was delivering across the street.”

Ms Bailes could see from her doorbell footage that the driver had placed a number of items on her lawn.

After going out to check, she found nearly a dozen small signs supporting the former president’s 2024 election bid.

She said that she was “very surprised” and “upset” when she saw what the driver had left on her property.

“He really has no right – he’s trespassing on my lawn,” she added.

“I have no idea why he did it; I can’t imagine what he thought he’d gain by these little signs.”

Local police say that no crime was committed by the driver, however UPS has said it has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

In a statement to KCRA, UPS said: “We respect the right of all Americans to support their chosen candidate, however, we ask our employees to express their political views on their own time.”