Two-year-old girl and her mother die after car-ramming attack in Munich

A two-year-old girl and her mother have died two days after they were injured in the car-ramming attack on a union demonstration in Munich, police said on Saturday.

A 24-year-old Afghan man who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested immediately after the attack on Thursday.

Prosecutors said on Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was involved with any radical network.

Thirty-nine people were hurt in the attack and police said on Friday that two of those were very seriously injured.

On Saturday, Bavaria’s state criminal police office said the girl and her mother, a 37-year-old woman from Munich, had died of their injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

It was the fifth in a series of attacks involving immigrants over the past nine months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany’s election on February 23.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the scene of the attack on Saturday and laid a white rose at an improvised memorial.