Tsunami warning for US west coast cancelled after earthquake

People watch the waves come in at Ocean Beach in San Francisco (Haven Daley/AP)

The US National Weather Service has cancelled its tsunami warning for the country’s west coast, after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck early on Thursday.

At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning after the earthquake struck, the US Geological Survey said.

It was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds, and was followed by smaller aftershocks.

The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area. This will be the final U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center message for this event. Refer to https://t.co/npoUHxX900 for more information. — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 5, 2024

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

The National Weather Service had urged residents along the northern California coastline, including in the San Francisco Bay Area, to move inland because of the tsunami threat.

Throughout northern California phones buzzed with a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service that said: “A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

The quake struck at 10.44am west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the USGS.