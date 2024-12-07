Trump to meet world leaders on visit to Paris for Notre Dame reopening

President-elect Donald Trump will be in Paris for the event (AP)

Donald Trump is making his first international trip as US President-elect, joining world leaders and dignitaries in Paris for a celebration of the renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.

Mr Trump wrote when he accepted the invitation earlier this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had done “a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Mr Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Mr Trump, has made a point of cultivating a relationship with the President-elect since he defeated Kamala Harris in the US election last month.

Notre Dame has been restored after a devastating fire in 2019 (AP) (Louise Delmotte/AP)

But his office nonetheless played down the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians who do not currently hold office had been invited as well.

Mr Trump was invited as President-elect of a “friendly nation”, Mr Macron’s office said, adding: “This is in no way exceptional, we’ve done it before.”

President Joe Biden was invited as well but will not attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a scheduling conflict and said that the US first lady, Jill Biden, will instead represent America.

Mr Trump and Mrs Biden last encountered one another shortly after the election, when he visited the White House for the traditional meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents.

His visit to France comes as Mr Macron and other European leaders are trying to cultivate Mr Trump’s favour and persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s three-year invasion.

The restoration marks a rare triumph for French President Emmanuel Macron, who had championed an ambitious timetable on the project (AP) (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Ahead of the Notre Dame event, Mr Macron will meet Mr Trump and then separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the French President’s office said.

It is not clear whether Mr Trump will meet Mr Zelensky. Mr Trump has vowed to end the war in Ukraine swiftly but has not specified how he will do so, raising concerns in Kyiv about what terms may be laid out for any future negotiations.

In an effort to build trust with the incoming US administration, Mr Zelensky’s top aide Andriy Yermak met key members of Mr Trump’s team on a two-day trip earlier this week.

A senior Ukrainian official described the meetings as productive, but declined to disclose details.

Relations between France and the US during Mr Trump’s first term began warmly enough but grew increasingly strained over time.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the event, but it is not known if he will meet Mr Trump (AP) (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mr Macron was the guest of honour at Mr Trump’s first state dinner, and Mr Trump travelled to France several times.

But the relationship suffered after Mr Macron criticised Mr Trump for questioning the need for Nato and raising doubts about America’s commitment to the mutual defence pact.

On the campaign trail this year, Mr Trump often mocked Mr Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose steep tariffs on wine and champagne bottles shipped to the US if France tries to tax American companies.

The vaulted ceiling has been fully restored – a marked contrast to the devastation that shocked the world in 2019 (AP) (Sarah Meyssonnier/AP)

But Mr Macron was one of the first global leaders to congratulate Mr Trump last month after the election.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump,” Mr Macron posted on X the morning after the election.

“Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Mr Trump was president in 2019 when a massive fire engulfed Notre Dame, collapsing its spire and threatening to destroy one of the world’s greatest architectural treasures, known for its mesmerising stained glass.

The famous stained glass windows have been rebuilt (AP) (Stephane de Sakutin/AP)

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” he wrote on what was then Twitter, offering his advice to the city.

“Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!” he wrote.

French officials appeared to respond shortly after, noting that “all means” were being used to extinguish the flames, “except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral”.

Last weekend, Mr Trump announced that he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France. Predecessors in that prestigious role include Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.