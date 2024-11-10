Trump projected to win Arizona after linking Harris to record border crossings

Donald Trump looks to have secured victory in Arizona

Donald Trump is projected to win the swing state of Arizona, returning the state and its 11 electoral votes to the Republican column after Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

The win over Democrat Kamala Harris comes after Mr Trump campaigned in the state on border security and the economy, tying the vice-president to inflation and record illegal border crossings during the Biden administration.

Mr Trump’s victory dims the hopes of Arizona Democrats, who sought to continue their ascendance, which began with the 2018 flip of a longtime GOP-held Senate seat and continued in 2020 and 2022.

Mr Biden was only the second Democrat to win Arizona in 70 years.

The result in the state comes after it was confirmed Mr Trump will meet Mr Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden, left, will meet President-election Donald Trump at the White House next week (Susan Walsh, left; Alex Brandon, right/AP)

Such a post-election meeting is traditional between the outgoing and incoming presidents.

However, Mr Trump did not host Mr Biden for such a meeting following the 2020 election.

Mr Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Mr Biden called Mr Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory and invite him to the White House.

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Biden said he had assured Mr Trump “that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve”.