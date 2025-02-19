Trump calls Zelensky a ‘dictator’ as tensions rise between leaders

US President Donald Trump speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday (Pool via AP)

US President Donald Trump has called Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator without elections”.

He lashed out after the Ukrainian president said Mr Trump was being influenced by Russian disinformation as he moves to end the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine on terms that Kyiv says are too favourable to Moscow.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending 350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,” Mr Trump said on social media of Mr Zelensky, who was popular television star in Ukraine before running for office.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky giving a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday (Tetiana Dzhafarova/Pool Photo via AP) (TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AP)

Mr Trump added in his post that Mr Zelensky is “A Dictator without Elections!!”.

Because of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has delayed elections that were scheduled for April 2024.

Mr Zelensky accused Mr Trump earlier on Wednesday of living in a Russian-made “disinformation space”.

Mr Zelensky is expected to meet Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Mr Trump used his post to accuse Mr Zelensky of misusing American aid to Ukraine for the war effort and taking advantage of the Biden administration.

The sharp back-and-forth came after senior US and Russian officials met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday and agreed to negotiate a settlement to an end to the war.

Ukrainian and European officials were not included despite Mr Zelensky’s insistence that they should be part of any such discussions.

But Mr Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to bring the war to a close quickly, reaffirmed his position that Mr Zelensky should have negotiated an end earlier.

“Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Mr Trump wrote.

“In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going.”