Trump and Harris host duelling rallies in final push to win Wisconsin

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are holding duelling rallies in Milwaukee as they push to win Wisconsin (Susan Walsh/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to host duelling rallies within seven miles of each other in Milwaukee as part of a fevered, final push for votes in swing-state Wisconsin’s largest county.

Milwaukee is home to the most Democratic votes in Wisconsin, but its conservative suburbs are where most Republicans live and are a critical area for Mr Trump as he tries to reclaim the state he narrowly won in 2016 and lost in 2020.

One reason for his defeat was a drop in support in those Milwaukee suburbs and an increase in Democratic votes in the city.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media after walking off Air Force Two in Madison, Wisconsin (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

“Both candidates recognise that the road to the White House runs directly through Milwaukee County,” said Hilario Deleon, chairman of the county’s Republican Party.

The duelling rallies — Mr Trump’s in downtown Milwaukee and Ms Harris’s in a suburb — may be the candidates’ last appearances in Wisconsin before Election Day.

Both sides say the race is once again razor-tight for the state’s 10 electoral votes.

Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a point, or fewer than 23,000 votes.

It was absentee votes from Milwaukee, which typically are reported early in the morning after Election Day, that tipped Wisconsin for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Democrats know they must turn out voters in Milwaukee, also home to the state’s largest Black population, to counter Mr Trump’s support in the suburbs and rural areas.

Ms Harris is hoping to replicate, and exceed, the turnout from 2020 in the city, which voted 79% for Biden that year.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Macomb Community College (Paul Sancya/AP) (Paul Sancya/AP)

Mr Trump is trying to cut into the Democrats’ margin. Mr Deleon called it a “lose by less” mentality.

Before heading to Milwaukee, Ms Harris campaigned in the southern Wisconsin city of Janesville, where she talked up her support for organised labour in a speech at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local.

“Nobody understands better than a union member that as Americans, we all rise or fall together,” Ms Harris said.

She promised to eliminate “unnecessary” degree requirements for federal jobs and push private-sector employers to do the same.

She called Mr Trump “an existential threat to America’s labour movement”.

Ms Harris said Mr Trump is “one of the biggest losers of manufacturing jobs in American history,” hanging on the word “loser” as she was flanked by union workers in bright yellow T-shirts.

Mr Trump, whose base includes working-class voters, has made sporadic efforts to reach out to rank-and-file union members, who have traditionally been core to the Democratic coalition.

The former president was in the Detroit area, where he stopped at a restaurant in Dearborn, the nation’s largest Arab-majority city, to meet with supporters.

Many in the community remain distrustful after his first act in office in 2017 was to sign an executive order effectively banning travellers from predominantly Muslim countries.

“We’re winding down. Nine years we’ve been doing it, and now we’re winding down,” Mr Trump said later at the start of a rally in Warren, Michigan. “And hopefully we’ll be going to the next phase, which is turning our country around.”

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Janesville (Kayla Wolf/AP) (Kayla Wolf/AP)

In Milwaukee, a lot of Democrats are “anxious and cautiously optimistic,” said Angela Lang, founder and executive director of Black Leaders Organising for Communities in Milwaukee.

“Especially given 2016, when there wasn’t the same amount of energy, I think it’s clear Dems learned lessons about the importance of Milwaukee and Wisconsin as a whole,” she said.

In another late outreach effort targeting Black voters, former President Bill Clinton campaigned with local faith leaders on Thursday night at a centre for celebrating African American music and arts in Milwaukee.

Hillary Clinton did not campaign in Wisconsin in 2016 after her primary loss, a mistake that Ms Harris is not repeating.

The Friday stop will be her ninth in the state as a presidential candidate and her fifth to Milwaukee or its suburbs.

It will be Mr Trump’s 10th stop in Wisconsin, not counting the Republican National Convention, which was held in Milwaukee, and his third visit to the Milwaukee area.

Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Brian Schimming said that Ms Harris having to return to the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee shows she is on defence while Mr Trump is on offence.

Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The Milwaukee Election Commission estimated on Thursday that it expects to receive more than 100,000 ballots by Election Day, but that lags early vote returns from the conservative suburbs.

“The question no one knows the answer to is who those voters are voting for,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler. “My feeling is that there may be some pleasant surprises for Harris.”

Ms Lang, the Milwaukee organiser, said it is a tradition for many voters her group contacts to cast their ballots on Election Day.

And if they don’t?

“Then we’re in a world of trouble,” said Mandela Barnes, a former lieutenant governor and president of Power to the Polls, a group that has been working to boost turnout.

Mr Trump’s rally is being staged in the same arena where the Republican convention took place three months ago.

The Harris rally, to be held at the state fair park in West Allis, will include the rapper Cardi B, who is slated only to speak, and performances by GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers and DJ GEMINI GILLY.