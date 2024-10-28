Tree-felling under way in Tokyo park amid anger from green campaigners

Protests are taking place at the park (AP)

Tree-cutting is under way in the Jingu Gaien park district of central Tokyo – a flashpoint for more than a year between environmentalists and property developers.

Property interests led by the firm Mitsui Fudosan are executing a 10-year, multibillion-dollar plan to build three skyscrapers on the coveted land and to raze a historic baseball stadium, replacing it with a new facility.

A small group of protesters gathered ahead of the event on Monday.

The area is earmarked for redevelopment (AP) (Hiro Komae/AP)

They object to the destruction of trees in a city that lacks green space and is seeing many parks handed over to commercial interests.

The plan is backed by Tokyo Governor Yuiko Koike, who previously served as Japan’s environmental minister.