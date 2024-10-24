Teenage Walmart worker was found dead in walk-in bakery oven, police confirm

The 19-year-old Walmart employee was found dead in a large walk-in oven in the store's bakery department.

Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old woman who died at her workplace in a Walmart store on Saturday was found in a large oven in the bakery department.

The young woman, who has not yet been named, was found dead at a Walmart store on the Mumford Road in Halifax, Canada.

Halifax Regional Police said that they are continuing to investigate the sudden death.

“The woman, who was an employee of the store, was located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department,” police said.

“It is important to note that the investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed.

“The investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies. An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time.”

Police added that they would urge the public to be “mindful of sharing speculative information on social media” and to think about the impact such speculation could have on the woman’s family, friends and colleagues.

Local police were first called to the scene on Saturday night at around 9:30pm where they found the woman dead upon their arrival.

The unnamed woman was working that day.

According to CBC News, the oven that she was found in is a large commercial model which does not lock.

A spokesperson for Walmart told the outlet that the store would be closed temporarily as they “fully co-operate with the investigation”.

“We will consider alternate work arrangements in the event the store remains closed for a longer-than-anticipated period of time.”

Staff scheduled to work during the closure will continue to be paid and the company said it was providing 24/7 virtual care to employees in addition to grief counselling at a location off-site.