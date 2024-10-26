Teenage girl killed as Russian drone strikes Kyiv apartment block

Firefighters wear oxygen masks before entering a floor that burned down after a Russian attack killed a teenager in Kyiv (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

A Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a night-time barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, local officials said.

In a separate attack, three people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that left at least 20 injured.

According to Kyiv’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, the drone slammed into a 25-storey apartment block on Friday night in the city’s west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others.

Ukraine’s emergency service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building’s upper floors.

Firefighters rest on a curb during after responding to a Russian drone attack (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) (Alex Babenko/AP)

Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv’s local military administration, said on Saturday that Russian forces overnight pummelled the city for seven and a half hours.

Air raid sirens wailed throughout the night, and Mr Popko said that Ukrainian air defences shot down “up to a dozen” Russian drones.

Also late on Friday, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and two adult women, regional governor Serhii Lysak said.

He added that at least 20 other people were left with injuries, including an eight-year-old and teenagers.

He said the attack damaged 13 apartment buildings, private houses and a medical facility.