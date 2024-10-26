Teenage girl killed as Russian drone strikes Kyiv apartment block

A Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a night-time barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, local officials said.
In a separate attack, three people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that left at least 20 injured.
According to Kyiv’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, the drone slammed into a 25-storey apartment block on Friday night in the city’s west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others.
Ukraine’s emergency service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building’s upper floors.
Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv’s local military administration, said on Saturday that Russian forces overnight pummelled the city for seven and a half hours.
Air raid sirens wailed throughout the night, and Mr Popko said that Ukrainian air defences shot down “up to a dozen” Russian drones.
Also late on Friday, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and two adult women, regional governor Serhii Lysak said.
He added that at least 20 other people were left with injuries, including an eight-year-old and teenagers.
He said the attack damaged 13 apartment buildings, private houses and a medical facility.