Taylor Swift fan booked 191 hotel rooms ahead of Louisiana ‘Eras Tour’ shows

Rebecca Fox booked a block of 191 rooms in downtown New Orleans for fans attending the singer's three Eras Tour shows this weekend.

A Taylor Swift fan booked 191 hotel rooms in New Orleans ahead of the singer’s shows in the city this weekend.

Rebecca Fox, who is from Louisiana, said that she booked the rooms so that fans visiting for the three Eras Tour shows on October 25-27 wouldn’t be overcharged for their stay.

Speaking to WVUE Fox 8, she said that she had originally booked 20 rooms at the Holiday Inn on Loyola Avenue before eventually booking 191.

Ms Fox admitted that the hotel was “extremely apprehensive” at first before coming around to the idea.

“I think once their marketing and salesperson said, ‘I don’t think y’all understand what Taylor can do and will bring to our property,’ they changed their minds,” she said.

“It’s been exciting ever since.”

The self-proclaimed ‘Swiftie’ was inspired to block book hotel rooms for fans after attending an Eras Tour show in Arizona, where she was aware of some hotels charging double for rooms.

Since booking the ‘Eras Hotel Block’ at the Holiday Inn last year when the concert was announced, she has been managing hundreds of inquiries on social media for the rooms.

“We want to make sure that New Orleans is the best and is the most welcoming, the safest... and that they have the best time here,” Ms Fox told the outlet.

Swift is performing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on October 25, 26 and 27. (Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The rooms cost around $500 each and she has insisted that she has not been up-charging on the original cost, with no profit being made from the project.

In a video posted to TikTok last year, she said: “Just to clarify, this is not a business venture.”

“The purpose of this was never to make money or to profit off of people – it was, you know, simply just to have a good time and have other people like me to hang out with.”

Fans staying at the hotel will make the four-block walk to and from the concert venue together and Ms Fox is also hosting a fan convention over the course of the weekend.

Earlier this week, Attorney General for Louisiana, Liz Murrill, spoke out about hotels in New Orleans allegedly cancelling reservations and up-charging on rooms.

It’s been brought to my attention that some hotels in New Orleans are allegedly cancelling reservations made in advance & up-charging rooms ahead of the #TaylorSwiftErasTour this weekend. Taking advantage of Louisiana residents & tourists visiting our State is wrong.

“Taking advantage of Louisiana residents and tourists visiting our state is wrong,” she said.

“State consumer protection law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices.

“We encourage anyone with a legitimate complaint against a hotel to file a consumer dispute with our office.”