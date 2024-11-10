Taliban to attend UN climate conference for first time

Afghanistan is said to be one of the countries of the world most vulnerable to the effects of climate change

The Taliban will this week attend a UN climate conference for the first time since its takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

The Cop29 conference begins on Monday in Azerbaijan and is one of the most important multilateral talks to include the Taliban, which does not have official recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s National Environmental Protection Agency posted on social media platform X that a technical delegation has gone to Baku to participate.

Matiul Haq Khalis, the agency’s head, said the delegation will use the conference to strengthen co-operation with the international community on environmental protection and climate change, share Afghanistan’s needs regarding access to existing financial mechanisms related to climate change, and discuss adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Experts have said climate change has led to numerous and negative impacts on Afghanistan, creating serious challenges because of the country’s geographical location and weak climate policies.

Two brothers fill canisters with water from a stagnant pool about two miles from their home in Kamar Kalagh village outside Herat, Afghanistan (Petros Giannakouris/AP) (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Hayatullah Mashwani, professor of environmental science at Kabul University, said: “Climate change has resulted in higher temperatures, which reduce water sources and cause droughts, significantly affecting agricultural activities.

“The reduction in water availability and frequent droughts pose severe threats to agriculture, leading to food insecurity and challenges to livelihoods.”

In August, the international aid agency Save the Children published a report saying Afghanistan is the sixth most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate change and that 25 of its 34 provinces face severe or catastrophic drought conditions, affecting more than half the population.

Afghanistan also had the highest number of children made homeless by climate disasters of any country as of the end of 2023, according to the report.

Professor Abid Arabzai, also from Kabul University, said the climate conference will help to secure international assistance and funding to address Afghanistan’s climate challenges.

“Afghanistan can clarify its climate actions and commitments to the global community, enhancing its international reputation,” he said.