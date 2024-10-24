Suspected rodent in light fixture spotted onboard Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles

The sighting occurred on a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles (Spirit Airlines)

A suspected rodent was spotted inside a light fixture on a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to oLos Angeles by passengers onboard.

A video taken by one of the passengers, showing the silhouette of what appears to be the claws and snout of a rodent, has gone viral on social media.

The short clip has garnered more than two million views and 40,000 likes on Instagram and over 180,000 views on X.

More: Taylor Swift fan booked 191 hotel rooms ahead of Louisiana ‘Eras Tour’ shows

While some users online were quick to joke about the sighting, others expressed concern about the potential dangers of a rodent in the overhead panels.

The suspected rodent was seen in the light fixture onboard the plane before disappearing from view (x.com/@DallasTexasTV)

“That is concerning,” one user wrote on X, “rats or squirrels can chew up electrical wires.”

“Hopefully it [doesn’t] bite any wires…” wrote another on Instagram.

“By the paws and size, I would say this is a raccoon,” said one user.

“Every bit capable of pulling wires apart in half a second,” they continued.

“Have you ever seen them debone a fish? Makes a sushi chef look sloppy.”

Opinions on what type of animal it could be were divided and it is not known on which of the three Spirit flights from Dallas to LA that the incident occurred.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement shared by TMZ that they were aware of the incident and were “taking steps to address this matter”.

The incident comes as just last month a passenger onboard a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight from Oslo to Malaga found a live mouse in their meal.

The flight had to be diverted to Copenhagen and passengers were transferred to a different aircraft.

The Irish News has contacted Spirit Airlines for comment.