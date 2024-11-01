Spanish residents appeal for help, after floods leave at least 158 dead

Three days after flash floods swept through several towns in southern Valencia, in eastern Spain, the initial shock was giving way to anger, frustration and a wave of solidarity on Friday.

Many streets are still blocked by piled-up vehicles and debris, in some cases trapping residents in their homes.

Some places still do not have electricity, running water or stable telephone connections.

Residents turned to the media to appeal for help.

People clear away mud from a flood damaged cemetery on the outskirts of Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP) (Alberto Saiz/AP)

“This is a disaster. There are a lot of elderly people who don’t have medicine. There are children who don’t have food. We don’t have milk, we don’t have water. We have no access to anything,” a resident of Alfafar, one of the most affected towns in south Valencia, told state television station TVE.

“No-one even came to warn us on the first day.”

So far 158 bodies have been recovered, 155 in Valencia, two in the Castilla La Mancha region and one more in Andalusia, after Spain’s deadliest natural disaster in living memory.

The security forces and soldiers are searching for an unknown number of missing people, many feared to still be trapped in wrecked vehicles or flooded garages.

Authorities are repeating over and over, more storms are expected. The Spanish weather agency issued alerts for strong rains in Tarragona, Catalonia, and part of the Balearic Islands.

Meanwhile, flood survivors and volunteers are beginning the titanic task of clearing an omnipresent layer of dense mud.

Vehicles are strewn across railway tracks after floods on the outskirts of Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP) (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Residents in communities like Paiporta, where at least 62 people died, and Catarroja, have been walking miles to Valencia to get provisions, passing neighbours from unaffected areas who are bringing water, essential products or shovels to help remove the mud.

Juan Ramón Adsuara, the mayor of Alfafar, one of the hardest hit towns, said the aid is not nearly enough for residents trapped in an “extreme situation”.

“There are people living with corpses at home. It’s very sad. We are organising ourselves, but we are running out of everything,” he told reporters.

“We go with vans to Valencia, we buy and we come back, but here we are totally forgotten.”

Rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that tore through homes and businesses, leaving many uninhabitable.

Social networks have channelled the needs of those affected.

A civil guard searches for survivors in cars (Alberto Saiz/AP) (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Some posted images of missing people in the hope of getting information about their whereabouts, while others launched initiatives such as Suport Mutu, or Mutual Support, which connects requests for help with people who are offering it.

Others organised collections of basic goods throughout the country or launched fundraisers.

Spain’s Mediterranean coast is used to autumn storms that can cause flooding, but this was the most powerful flash flooding in recent memory.

Scientists link it to climate change, which is also behind increasingly high temperatures and droughts in Spain and the heating up of the Mediterranean Sea.

Human-caused climate change has doubled the likelihood of a storm like this week’s deluge in Valencia, according to a partial analysis issued on Thursday by World Weather Attribution, a group made up of dozens of international scientists who study global warming’s role in extreme weather.

Spain has suffered through an almost two-year drought, making the flooding worse because the dry ground was so hard it could not absorb the rain.

In August 1996, a flood swept away a campsite along the Gallego river in Biescas, in the north east, killing 87 people.