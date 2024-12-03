South Korean president declares emergency martial law over opposition

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an “emergency martial law”, accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

Mr Yoon made the announcement in a televised briefing on Tuesday, vowing to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order”.

It was not immediately clear how the move would affect the country’s governance and democracy.

It drew immediate opposition from politicians, including the leader of his own conservative party, Han Dong-hoon, who called the decision “wrong” and vowed to “stop it with the people”.

People at a bus terminal in Seoul watch a TV screen showing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s televised briefing (Ahn Young-joon/AP) (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Mr Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, called the announcement “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Mr Yoon invoked South Korea’s formal name in his televised speech, saying: “Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin.

“I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country.”

He asked the people to believe in him and tolerate “some inconveniences”.

Mr Yoon – whose approval rating has dipped in recent months – has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

His conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget Bill.

Police officers stand guard in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP) (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The opposition has also been attempting to pass motions to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, in what the conservatives have called a vendetta against their criminal investigations into Mr Lee, who has been seen as the favourite for the next presidential election in 2027 in opinion polls.

Mr Yoon has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its politicians following the president’s announcement.