South Korean leader urges response to North Korean troops in Russia

South Korea’s President has met a visiting Ukrainian delegation and called for a joint response to the threat posed by North Korea’s recent dispatch of more than 10,000 soldiers to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The North Korean troop deployment is threatening to expand the near-three-year war, with Ukraine and the US saying that some of the soldiers have already begun engaging in battle on the front lines.

Seoul and Washington also worry that Russia might in return help North Korea build more advanced nuclear weapons. In late October, South Korea warned it could respond by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

During a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, President Yoon Suk Yeol said he hopes that Seoul and Kiev will work out effective ways to cope with the security threat posed by the North Korean-Russian military cooperation including the North’s troop dispatch, Mr Yoon’s office said.

Some South Koreans have staged a rally against their government’s plans to supply weapons to Ukraine (AP) (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The Ukrainian delegation later met separately with Mr Yoon’s national security adviser, Shin Wonsik, and Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun.

During the meetings, Mr Umerov briefed the South Korean officials on the status of the Russia-Ukraine war and expressed hope that Kyiv and Seoul will strengthen cooperation, the statement said.

It said the two sides agreed to continue to share information on the North Korean troops in Russia and North Korean-Russian weapons and technology transfers while closely coordinating with the United States.

The South Korean statement did not say whether the two sides discussed Seoul’s possible weapons supply to Ukraine.

Many observers say Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election could make South Korea more cautious about potentially shipping weapons to Ukraine because Mr Trump has promised to end the war swiftly.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, South Korea has joined US-led sanctions against Moscow and shipped humanitarian and financial support to Kyiv.

But it has avoided directly supplying arms in line with its policy of not supplying lethal weapons to countries actively engaged in conflicts.

Russia’s recruitment of North Korean troops threatens to expand the conflict (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP) (AP)

South Korean officials have said they will take phased countermeasures, linking the level of their response to the degree of Russia-North Korean cooperation.

Shin, the national security adviser, said last week that Russia has supplied air defence missile systems to North Korea in exchange for its sending troops to Russia.

Experts say it is unlikely that Russia will transfer high-tech nuclear and missile technology to North Korea in the initial stage of the troop dispatch.

North Korea and Russia have sharply increased their military and other cooperation as each face confrontations with the US and its allies.

America, South Korea and others accuse North Korea of having shipped artillery, missiles and other conventional weapons to Russia.