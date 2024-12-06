Searchers recover body in hunt for woman believed to have fallen into sinkhole

Rescue workers mounted a search for Elizabeth Pollard who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole (Matt Freed/AP)

A Pennsylvania coroner’s office said on Friday that investigators believe they have located the body of a woman who was last seen four days earlier near a sinkhole above a shuttered coal mine.

Sean Hribal, a deputy coroner in Westmoreland County, said searchers believe they have found the remains of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard.

A coroner was dispatched by law enforcement shortly after 11am to Unity Township, where crews have been excavating the abandoned coal mine in an effort to locate Ms Pollard.

State police Trooper Steve Limani told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that there was massive relief among the search team that Ms Pollard had been found.

Kenny Pollard shows a holiday photo of himself with his wife Elizabeth (Matt Freed/AP) (Matt Freed/AP)

“We were running out of options, time and resources,” Trooper Limani told the paper. “I was getting worried we weren’t gonna find her.”

Axel Hayes, Ms Pollard’s son, said in a brief phone interview on Friday that he had not heard from authorities and planned to call his father, Kenny Pollard, to let him know.

Elizabeth Pollard was last seen searching for her cat, Pepper, on Monday evening near a restaurant a half-mile from her home.

Ms Pollard’s family reported her missing at about 1am on Tuesday as the temperature in the area dropped below freezing.

The search for her focused on a sinkhole with a manhole-sized, surface gap that may have only recently opened up in the village of Marguerite, above where coal was mined until about 70 years ago.

Police said they found Ms Pollard’s car parked about 20 feet from the sinkhole. Ms Pollard’s five-year-old granddaughter was found safe inside the car.

Hunters and restaurant workers who were in the area in the hours before Pollard’s disappearance told police they had not noticed the sinkhole.

The effort to find Ms Pollard included lowering a pole camera with a sensitive listening device into the hole, although it detected nothing.

Crews removed a massive amount of soil and rock to try to reach the area where they believed she fell into the 30ft deep chasm.