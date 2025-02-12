Russian criminal freed by US as part of swap for teacher

A convicted Russian criminal is being freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow’s release of American Marc Fogel, US officials said.

Alexander Vinnik was arrested in 2017 in Greece at the request of the US on cryptocurrency fraud charges and was later extradited to the United States where he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He is in custody in California awaiting his to return to Russia, the officials said.

Mr Fogel was greeted by President Donald Trump after being released and returned to the US.

The president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff flew back to the US with the history teacher, bringing him to the White House which described his return as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

“I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now,” Mr Fogel said as he stood next to Mr Trump with an American flag draped around his shoulders.

Mr Trump said another American would be released on Wednesday, although he declined to name the person or say what country, only saying it was someone “very special”.

Mr Fogel was arrested in August 2021 and was serving a 14-year prison sentence. His family and supporters said he had been travelling with medically prescribed marijuana and he was designated by former president Joe Biden’s administration as wrongfully detained in December.

National security adviser Michael Waltz said the US and Russia “negotiated an exchange” to ensure his release. He did not say what the US side of the bargain entailed. Previous negotiations have occasionally involved reciprocal releases of Russians by the US or its allies.

Mr Waltz said the development was “a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine”.

Mr Trump has talked about having a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Last month, Mr Trump said his administration was having “very serious” conversations with Russia about the war.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, he said: “We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that’s the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war.”

Asked whether the US had given up anything in return, Mr Trump replied “not much” but did not elaborate.

President Donald Trump greets Marc Fogel on the South Lawn at the White House (Evan Vucci/AP) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Fogel’s relatives said they were “beyond grateful, relieved and overwhelmed” that he was coming home.

“This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal,” they said. “For the first time in years, our family can look forward to the future with hope.”

The US, Russia and other nations carried out a large prisoner swap in August that resulted in the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American corporate security executive Paul Whelan, among others.

But that deal left out numerous other Americans jailed in Russia, including Mr Fogel. Some omitted then were also not included in Tuesday’s release, including several who have had major milestones in their cases since then.

Among them is US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana, who was convicted of treason in a Russian court shortly after last August’s prisoner swap and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges stemming from a donation of about 52 dollars (£42) to a charity aiding Ukraine.

John Kirby, a national security spokesman at the Biden White House at that time, called the conviction and sentencing “nothing less than vindictive cruelty”.