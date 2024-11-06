Republicans pick up seat in West Virginia in the race towards Senate majority

Democrats and Republicans are battling for control of the Senate and House of Representatives (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Republicans have picked up a crucial win in the race for the Senate majority, as Jim Justice easily took the West Virginia seat to succeed retiring senator Joe Manchin.

The Republican victory means the chamber is now split at 50-50 while votes in other key Senate elections are still being counted.

Mr Justice, the state’s governor who often appears with his English bulldog “Babydog”, was widely expected to deliver for Republicans as they work to wrest control from Democrats. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is popular in the state, and Mr Manchin, who left the Democratic Party to become an independent, declined to seek another term.

West Virginia is the first of several states where Democrats see their slim hold on the chamber at serious risk. In a 50-50 split, the majority goes to the party in the White House, because the vice president can cast tie-breaking votes. There are more races ahead.

Jim Justice has won for the Republicans in West Virginia (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

With control of Congress at stake, the ever-tight contests for the House and Senate will determine which party holds the majority and the power to boost or block a president’s agenda.

In the end, just a handful of seats, or as little as one, could tip the balance in either chamber.

The key contests are playing out alongside the first presidential election since the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but also in unexpected corners of the country after what has been one of the most chaotic congressional sessions in modern times.

Voters said the economy and immigration were the top issues facing the country, but the future of democracy was also a leading motivator for many Americans casting ballots in the presidential election.

AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide, found a country mired in negativity and desperate for change as Americans faced a stark choice between former president Mr Trump and vice president Kamala Harris.

Congress plays a role in upholding the American tradition of peacefully transferring presidential power. Four years ago, Mr Trump sent his mob of supporters to “fight like hell” at the Capitol, and many Republicans in Congress voted to block President Joe Biden’s election. Congress will again be called upon to certify the results of the presidential election in 2025.

Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

Other House races are scattered around the country in a sign of how narrow the field has become. Only a couple of dozen seats are being seriously challenged, with some of the most contentious in Maine, the “blue dot” around Omaha, Nebraska, and in Alaska.

Vote counting in some races could extend well past Tuesday.

“We’re in striking distance in terms of taking back the House,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is in line to make history as the first black speaker if his party wins control, told The Associated Press during a recent campaign swing through Southern California.

But House speaker Mike Johnson, drawing closer to Mr Trump, predicts Republicans will keep “and grow” the majority. He took over after Kevin McCarthy was booted from the speaker’s office.

Billions of dollars have been spent by the parties, and outside groups, on the narrow battleground for both the 435-member House and 100-member Senate.

Senate Democrats have slim control of the chamber and are on defence across a wide map in several states favourable to the Republicans.

In Ohio, Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno, a Cleveland businessman, is seeking to unseat three-term Democratic senator Sherrod Brown. Some 400 million dollars has been spent on the race.

Democrat Sherrod Brown is fighting to win another term in Ohio (Jeff Dean/AP) (Jeff Dean/AP)

One of the most-watched Senate races, in Montana, may be among the last to be decided. Democrat Jon Tester, a popular three-term senator and “dirt farmer” is in the fight of his political career against Trump-backed Tim Sheehy, a wealthy former Navy Seal, who made derogatory comments about Native Americans, a key constituency in the Western state.

And across the “blue wall” battlegrounds of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republicans are depending on Mr Trump as they try to unseat a trio of incumbent Democratic senators.

Outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has spent a career focused on seizing and keeping majority power, but other opportunities for Republicans are slipping into long shots.

In the south-western states, Arizona firebrand Republican Kari Lake has struggled against Democrat Ruben Gallego in the seat opened by senator Krysten Sinema’s retirement. In Nevada, Democratic senator Jacky Rosen has been holding out against newcomer Sam Brown.

Democrats intensified their challenges to a pair of Republican senators – Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott in Florida – in states where reproductive rights have been a focus in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision rolling back abortion access. Mr Cruz faces Democrat Colin Allred, the Dallas-area congressman, while Mr Scott has poured 10 millions dollars of his own fortune into the race against Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former House representative.

What started as a lacklustre race for control of Congress was instantly transformed once Ms Harris stepped in for Mr Biden at the top of the ticket, energising Democrats with massive fundraising and volunteers that members of Congress said reminded them of the Obama-era enthusiasm of 2008.

Congress has a chance to reach several history-making milestones as it is reshaped by the American electorate and becomes more representative of a diverse nation.

Not one, but possibly two black women could be on their way to the Senate, which would be something never seen in the US.

Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware is favoured in the Senate race against Republican Eric Hansen.

And in Maryland, Harris-ally Angela Alsobrooks is in a highly competitive race against the state’s popular former governor, Republican Larry Hogan.

Americans have elected two black women, including Ms Harris, as senators since the nation’s founding, but never at the same time.

House candidate Sarah McBride, a state politician from Delaware who is close to the Biden family, is poised to become the first openly transgender person in Congress.

Fallout from redistricting, when states redraw their maps for congressional districts, is also shifting the balance of power within the House, with Republicans set to gain several seats from Democrats in North Carolina and Democrats picking up a second black-majority seat in Republican-heavy Alabama.

House representatives face voters every two years, while senators serve longer six-year terms.

If the two chambers do in fact flip party control, as is possible, it would be rare.

Records show that if Democrats take the House and Republicans take the Senate, it would be the first time that the chambers of Congress have both flipped to opposing political parties.