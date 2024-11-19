Putin signs new doctrine lowering threshold for use of nuclear weapons

The Russian president’s endorsement of the new nuclear deterrent policy comes on the 1,000th day after he sent troops into Ukraine (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

Mr Putin’s endorsement of the new nuclear deterrent policy comes on the 1,000th day after he sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 2022.

It follows US President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied longer-range missiles.

The signing of the doctrine, which says that any massive aerial attack on Russia could trigger a nuclear response, reflects Mr Putin’s readiness to threaten use of the country’s nuclear arsenal to force the West to back down as Moscow presses a slow-moving offensive in Ukraine.