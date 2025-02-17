Pope’s commitments in doubt as hospital treatment continues

The Pope has spent a fourth day in hospital with a respiratory tract infection that has already sidelined him longer than his treatment for pneumonia in 2023.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, 88, ate breakfast and read the newspapers on Monday morning and is continuing his unspecified drug therapies.

A more detailed medical update is expected later in the day.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors confirmed a respiratory tract infection and prescribed “absolute rest” alongside unspecified drug therapies.

Subsequent updates said his slight fever had gone away and that he was in a “stable” condition.

Francis was taken to hospital on Friday (AP) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The Argentine Pope, who had part of one lung removed after a pulmonary infection as a young man, is a known workaholic who keeps up a gruelling pace despite his increasingly precarious health.

There has been no word on how long his hospital stay might last.

When he had a bad case of pneumonia in 2023, Francis left hospital after three days and only acknowledged after the fact that he had been admitted urgently after feeling faint and having a sharp pain in his chest.

This time around, Francis insisted on finishing his morning audiences on Friday before leaving the Vatican, even though he was having trouble speaking at length because he was short of breath.

The Holy See has only confirmed cancelled appointments through until Monday. Francis was supposed to have gone to Rome’s Cinecitta film studios to meet with artists as part of the Catholic Church’s Holy Year celebrations.

While his private audiences are rarely announced with much advance notice, the Pope’s next scheduled appointment is his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Beyond that, he is scheduled to preside on Sunday at the ordination of deacons as part of a Holy Year weekend dedicated to deacons.

Francis’ participation in both appears in doubt, but they remain on the official Vatican schedule.

When he missed the Jubilee Mass dedicated to artists this past Sunday, a cardinal stood in for him.