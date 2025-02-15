Pope spends quiet first night in hospital, Vatican says

Pope Francis slept well during a quiet first night in the hospital after being admitted with a respiratory tract infection – and was up eating and reading on Saturday morning, the Vatican said.

Francis, 88, ate breakfast and read the newspapers while continuing his drug therapy, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The Pope is at the Polyclinic in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened.

It was his fourth admission to hospital since his 2013 election and raised questions about his increasingly precarious health.

Preliminary tests showed he had a respiratory tract infection and a slight fever. The Vatican cancelled his audiences through Monday at least.