Pope sitting up out of bed in hospital as he recovers from pneumonia

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from pneumonia, eating breakfast out of bed after a sixth peaceful night in hospital, the Vatican has said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a new update after confirming late on Wednesday that new blood tests showed a “slight improvement” in some inflammation indices for the 88-year-old pontiff, who had an acute case of pneumonia in 2023 and is prone to respiratory infections in winter.

Francis, 88, was visited on Wednesday by Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, his first known VIP visitor. She reported after their 20-minute visit that Francis was in good spirits and had “joked around as always”.

Pope Francis has developed bilateral pneumonia (Alessandra Tarantino/AP) (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors diagnosed pneumonia in both lungs on Tuesday, on top of a polymicrobial infection in his respiratory tract, meaning a combination of bacteria, viral and other organisms. He is taking a combination of antibiotics and cortisone for what doctors also diagnosed as asthmatic bronchitis.

Doctors say pneumonia in such a fragile, elderly patient made him particularly prone to complications given the difficulty in being able to effectively expel fluid from his lungs.

Francis, who uses a wheelchair because of bad knees and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has admitted to not being the most co-operative patient in the past.