Philippines village battles dengue fever by offering bounties for mosquitoes

A village in a densely populated area of the Philippines has launched a battle against dengue fever by offering a token bounty to residents for captured mosquitoes – dead or alive.

The unusual strategy adopted by Addition Hills village in Mandaluyong City reflects growing concern after the nearby city of Quezon declared an outbreak of the mosquito-borne illness over the weekend.

Eight other areas have reported a surge in cases of the potentially deadly viral infection.

At least 28,234 dengue cases had been recorded in the Philippines this year up to February 1, a 40% increase compared with the same period last year, according to health department statistics.

Quezon City declared a dengue outbreak on Saturday after the number of deaths this year reached 10, mostly children, out of 1,769 residents infected.

Addition Hills is an urban village of more than 100,000 residents living in crowded neighbourhoods and residential condominium towers. It has carried out clean-ups, canal de-clogging and a hygiene campaign to combat dengue, but when cases surged to 42 this year and two young students died, village leader Carlito Cernal decided to intensify the battle.

“There was an alarm,” he told the Associated Press. “I found a way.”

Residents will get a reward of one Philippines peso (just over 1p) for every five mosquitos or mosquito larva they turn in, Mr Cernal said.

Critics warned the strategy could backfire if desperate people start breeding mosquitoes for the reward, but Mr Cernal said that is unlikely because the campaign will be terminated as soon as the surge in cases eases.

As the campaign began, about a dozen mosquito hunters arrived at the village office.

Miguel Labag, a 64-year-old scavenger, handed a jug with 45 dark mosquito larvae squirming in some water and received a reward of nine pesos (12p).

“This is a big help,” he said, smiling. “I can buy coffee.”

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide. It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and rashes, and in severe cases can cause breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure.

While there is no specific treatment for the illness, medical treatment to maintain a person’s fluid levels is seen as critical.

Officials in another village in Quezon City are considering releasing swarms of frogs to eat mosquitoes.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said it is crucial to clean up mosquito breeding sites, and for anyone who might be infected to seek immediate medical attention.

Despite an increase in dengue infections, the Philippines has managed to maintain low mortality rates, he said.

Dengue cases surged unexpectedly ahead of the rainy season, which starts in June, probably because of intermittent downpours that have left stagnant pools of water where dengue-causing mosquitoes can breed, health undersecretary Alberto Domingo said, adding that climate change is likely to be contributing to off-season downpours.