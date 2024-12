Parents of boy who died in fall from park ride awarded £240m compensation

Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando Free Fall drop tower in Icon Park (Stephen M Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The parents of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who fell to his death from an Orlando amusement park ride in 2022 have won a 310 million US dollar (£243 million) verdict against the attraction’s Austrian builder.

Late on Thursday, the Orange County jury ordered that the manufacturer, Funtime, pay 155 million dollars (£123.5 million) to each of Tyre Sampson’s parents, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson.

Tyre died on March 24 2022 after falling 70 feet from Icon Park’s Orlando Free Fall ride. The trial lasted only a day as Funtime never appeared in court to defend itself.

Icon Park had already settled with Tyre’s family for an undisclosed amount.

“The jury’s decision confirms what we have long argued: Tyre’s death was the result of blatant negligence and a failure to prioritise safety over profits,” the family’s lawyers, Ben Crump and Natalie Jackson, said in a statement.

“The ride’s manufacturers neglected their duty to protect passengers, and (Thursday’s) outcome ensures they face the consequences.”

The family will now have to seek an order from an Austrian court to collect the damages.

Funtime did not immediately respond to an email sent to its headquarters on Friday seeking comment.

The company’s website shows that it manufactures thrill rides that throw, drop and spin passengers at high speeds and from tall elevations, including attractions named Vomatron, Sling Shot and Chaos Pendle.

Sampson, a football standout who stood 6ft 2in tall and weighed 380 pounds (27st 2lb), was visiting Orlando on spring break from the St Louis area when he went with friends to the downtown amusement park.

They rode the Orlando Free Fall, which placed 30 riders in seats attached to a tower, secured them with a shoulder harness and then dropped them 430 feet (131 metres). The ride did not have seat belts, something most drop rides have as an additional safety measure.

Because of Tyre’s size, the harness did not lock properly and he was ejected from his seat when the ride came to a halt 70ft from the ground.

His parents argued that Icon and Funtime should have warned their son about the risks of someone his size going on the ride and did not provide an appropriate restraint system. Adding seat belts would have cost 660 dollars (£500).

The state ordered the ride closed after the accident and it never reopened. It is now being demolished.