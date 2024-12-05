Pakistan court indicts ex-prime minister Imran Khan over military posts attacks

A Pakistan court on Thursday indicted imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and dozens of his associates on charges of inciting people to attack military and government installations last year, officials and his party said.

Khan pleaded not guilty when charges were read out to him in court in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to officials and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI.

Khan and the others will go on trial under anti-terrorism laws that carry punishments up to life in prison.

PTI said that top party official Omar Ayub Khan, the current opposition leader in Parliament, also was arrested by police on Thursday.

Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, with leaders of Khan’s party, during a rally demanding Khan’s release (W.K. Yousufzai/AP) (W.K. Yousufzai/AP)

He was wanted on separate charges that included incitement of violence in the capital, Islamabad, last week.

The indictments against Khan and dozens of his party members stem from widespread violence on May 9, 2023 that was sparked by Khan’s arrest at the time on corruption charges.

Thousands of demonstrators attacked the military’s headquarters in Rawalpindi, stormed an air base in Mianwali in the eastern Punjab province and torched a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but has remained the leading opposition figure, and has since then been embroiled in more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.

Authorities say that during the May 9, 2023 riots, demonstrators targeted military installations because Khan had repeatedly blamed his removal on the United States and Pakistan’s military, which has ruled the country for half of its history since its independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The US government, the Pakistani military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan in 2022, have denied the allegations.

Last week, thousands of Khan’s supporters defied a police lockdown to enter Islamabad, where they clashed with police who used tear gas and batons to disperse them.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who was leading the protest to demand her husband’s release, fled the scene on November 26 after officers launched their operation and has not been publicly seen since then.

Police say she is hiding in the north-western city of Peshawar, the capital of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Khan’s party is in power.

Police say they are seeking the arrest of Bibi, who was recently freed on bail in a bribery case.