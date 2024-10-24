One killed and four injured after train derails in northern Norway

At least one person has been killed and four injured after a train running along Norway’s northern coast derailed.

The Arctic Circle Express with 55 people on board was on its way from Trondheim to the remote northern town of Bodoe, above the Arctic Circle, when it left the mountainside track.

Police said they were alerted to the derailment at 12.15pm local time.

The four people injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was unclear. Those who were unhurt were taken by bus to the town of Mo i Rana, 140 miles south of Bodoe.

Police are investigating the incident (Jan Kenneth Transeth/NTB Scanpix via AP) (Jan Kenneth Transeth/AP)

Police told Norwegian news agency NTB that a rock slide likely caused the derailment of the train, which was made up of a locomotive and five carriages. The VG newspaper carried a photo of a huge rock on the track that had smashed into a train carriage.

One of the passengers, Ingvart Strand Molster, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that a rock hit the train but no one in his carriage was hurt, with the exception of one person who suffered a minor ankle injury.

Another passenger told the local newspaper Avisa Nordland that people were evacuated through the windows. Norwegian media quoted passengers who said the train braked suddenly, throwing people around inside the carriages and shattering the windows.

Passenger Sissel Troan told NRK that the braking had been “dramatic”.

“I flew over a guy and broke a table in front of us. But I was lucky and sustained no injuries. I’m just a little shaky,” Mr Troan was quoted as saying.

NRK posted a video of the train which had left its mountainside tracks, crashing through trees and down on to a road, which was closed to traffic in the wake of the derailment.