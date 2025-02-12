One dead, 25 injured after high-speed train and truck collide in Germany

The between a train and a truck left one dead in Hamburg (dpa via AP)

A collision between a high-speed train and a truck on the outskirts of the German city of Hamburg has left one person dead and 25 others injured, six of them seriously, police said.

The ICE train had 291 people on board at the time of the collision on Tuesday with a truck that was loaded with rails.

Police said the uninjured passengers were evacuated and taken to a nearby station by bus.

A 55-year-old passenger died at the scene.

The train rammed the truck on a crossing and windows in cars at the front of the train shattered, the German news agency dpa reported, citing a witness.

The truck’s load was strewn around the accident site.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident. The truck driver was taken in for questioning.

By Wednesday morning, the train had been towed away and one track of the railway line had been reopened.