North Korea calls US and Asian plans to denuclearise country ‘absurd’

North Korea on Tuesday criticised the United States and Asian neighbours for pursuing the “absurd” goal of denuclearising the North and said it will push to expand its nuclear forces under the direction of its authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un.

The statement by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry came after the top diplomats of the US, South Korea and Japan met at a security conference in Germany and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation and reinforcing an international sanctions regime to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

The North Korean ministry accused the US of trying to realise an “outdated and absurd plan” of denuclearising the North and warned of “overwhelming and decisive counteraction” against its rivals if it perceives its security is under threat.

It said the North will “consistently adhere to the new line of bolstering the nuclear force” established by Mr Kim and “thoroughly deter the U.S. and its vassal forces” from threats and blackmail against the North’s sovereignty.

It was the latest North Korean statement accusing the US of maintaining hostile policies against Pyongyang, though state media has so far avoided directly naming US President Donald Trump, who, during his first term, engaged in unprecedented summits with the North Korean leader.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio held a three-way meeting with the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers in Munich, Germany on Saturday and reaffirmed their commitment to the North’s “complete denuclearization” and maintaining an effective sanctions regime targeting the country’s weapons programme.

The countries also agreed to bolster defence and deterrence, including by expanding three-way military exercises and strengthening Japan and South Korea’s military capabilities, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.