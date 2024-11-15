New Sri Lankan president’s party takes large parliamentary election lead

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shows his finger as he leaves after casting his vote during the parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The party of Sri Lanka’s new Marxist-leaning president Anura Kumara Dissanayake took a large lead in early results from the parliamentary elections, in an apparent solid mandate for his programme for economic revival.

Mr Dissanayake’s National People’s Power Party won 15 of the 22 electoral districts whose results have been released so far by the Elections Commission.

Mr Dissanayake was elected president on September 21 in a rejection of traditional political parties that have governed the island nation since its independence from British rule in 1948.

He received just 42% of the votes, sparking questions over his party’s outlook in Thursday’s parliamentary elections.

However, the party received large increases in support less than two months into his presidency.

In a major surprise and a big shift in the country’s electoral landscape, his party won the Jaffna district, the heartland of ethnic Tamils in the north, and many other minority strongholds.

The victory in Jaffna marks a great dent for traditional ethnic Tamil parties that have dominated the politics of the country’s north since independence.

Of the 225 seats in parliament, 196 were up for grabs under Sri Lanka’s proportional representative electoral system, which allocates seats in each district among the parties according to the proportion of the votes they get.

The remaining 29 seats, called the national list seats, are allocated to parties and independent groups according to the proportion of the total votes they receive countrywide.