New Nato chief says alliance ‘needs to go further’ in support for Ukraine

Nato’s new secretary-general has said the alliance “needs to go further” to support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion and accused Moscow of dangerously escalating the conflict by bringing in thousands of North Korean troops (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Nato’s new secretary-general has said the alliance “needs to go further” to support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion and accused Moscow of dangerously escalating the conflict by bringing in thousands of North Korean troops.

“In pursuing its illegal war in Ukraine, Russia makes use of North Korean weapons and troops, Iranian drones and Chinese dual-use goods for its defence industry,” Mark Rutte said during a visit to Greece on Tuesday.

“This is a dangerous expansion of the war and a challenge to global peace and security.”

Mr Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister who took over as Nato chief last month, met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens and thanked him for Greek support for Ukraine that includes weapons and ammunition, as well as training for F-16 pilots and technicians.

“Our support for Ukraine has kept them in the fight, but we need to go further to change the trajectory of the conflict,” Mr Rutte said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Athens on Tuesday (Petros Giannakouris/AP) (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Greece spends more than 3% of its gross domestic product on defence, above the 2% committed minimum for Nato members, and is seeking a change in European Union budget rules to allow for greater military spending. It also wants to help create a common European air defence system.

Mr Mitsotakis said: “We agree on one of the fundamental priorities for all allies: the need to strengthen our collective defence, a goal that requires a strong defence industry with significant investments.”

He added that Athens backs “a more functional relationship between Nato and the European Union, to further strengthen the European pillar of the alliance”.

Europe’s Nato members have been discussing plans to boost defence investments for months due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and uncertainty surrounding the incoming US administration following the election victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Rutte’s visit to Athens follows meetings with Mr Trump in Florida and Turkish leaders in Ankara on Monday.

He also held talks with Greek foreign affairs minister George Gerapetritis and defence minister Nikos Dendias.

Several thousand protesters marched through central Athens in opposition to the Nato chief’s visit.

The largest rally was organised by a Communist-backed trade union, at which protesters chanted: “Give us money for health and education, not Nato killers.”