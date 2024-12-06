Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

A body is recovered from the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at the Muwasi camp near Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

A Hamas official has said international mediators have resumed negotiating with the militant group and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, and that he was hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war was within reach.

Ceasefire negotiations were halted last month when Qatar suspended talks with mediators from Egypt and the United States because of frustration over a lack of progress between Israel and Hamas.

But there has been a “reactivation” of efforts in recent days to end the fighting, release hostages from Gaza and free Palestinian prisoners in Israel, according to Bassem Naim, an official in Hamas’s political bureau who spoke to The Associated Press in Turkey on Thursday.

Another official familiar with the talks confirmed the return of Qatari mediators. The official spoke on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the negotiations with the media.

Since the talks broke down, there have been significant shifts in the global and regional landscape. Donald Trump won the US presidential election, and a ceasefire was declared last week between Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Mr Trump is a staunch supporter of Israel, but Mr Naim said he believes the incoming administration could “affect the situation positively” given that Mr Trump had made halting wars in the region part of his campaign platform.

Mr Trump this week called for the release of all hostages held in Gaza by the time he takes office on January 20, saying there would be “hell to pay” if that does not happen.