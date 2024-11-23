Nato head and Trump meet in Florida for talks on global security

US President-elect Donald Trump and the head of Nato have met for talks on global security, the military alliance said.

In a brief statement, Nato said Mr Trump and its secretary general, Mark Rutte, met on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Michael Waltz (J Scott Applewhite/AP) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

“They discussed the range of global security issues facing the Alliance,” the statement said without giving details.

It appeared to be Mr Rutte’s first meeting with Mr Trump since his November 5 election as 47th president of the United States.

Mr Rutte and his team also met Mr Trump’s pick as national security adviser, Michael Waltz, and other members of the president-elect’s national security team, the Nato statement said.

Mr Rutte took over at the helm of Nato in October.